North Idaho College Booster Club

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North Idaho College Booster Club

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2026-27 North Idaho College Booster Club Membership/Season Tickets

Individual Booster Membership/Season Ticket item
Individual Booster Membership/Season Ticket
$120

(SAVE 40% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes One (1) season ticket for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. One (1) membership to the North Idaho College Booster Club. One (1) ticket to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.

Two Pack Booster Membership/Season Tickets item
Two Pack Booster Membership/Season Tickets
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

(SAVE 50% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes two (2) season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Two (2) memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club. Two (2) tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.

Family Booster Membership/Season Tickets item
Family Booster Membership/Season Tickets
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

(SAVE 60% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes five (5) season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Five (5) memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club. Five (5) tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.

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