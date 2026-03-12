2026-27 North Idaho College Booster Club Membership/Season Tickets

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30 at MDT
(SAVE 40% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes One (1) season ticket for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. One (1) membership to the North Idaho College Booster Club. One (1) ticket to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.
Renews yearly on: June 30 at MDT
(SAVE 50% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes two (2) season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Two (2) memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club. Two (2) tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.
Renews yearly on: June 30 at MDT
(SAVE 60% Off Gate Prices) This membership level includes five (5) season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Five (5) memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club. Five (5) tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise in September.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!