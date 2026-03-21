2026-27 WGES PTO Returning Corporate Sponsors

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Get the benefits of Bronze, with these updates
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Get the benefits of Bronze and Silver, with these updates
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If you have trouble completing the transaction via this form, please Zelle the payment to [email protected] and let us know you've sent it so we can update the amount of sponsorship spots available.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!