2026-27 WGES PTO Returning Corporate Sponsors

Get the benefits of Bronze and Silver, with these updates

Individualized Signage at outdoor PTO sponsored events

Logo on Grove Games Water Bottle

Shirt Logo Placement

Gold: largest size at top section

Two (2 total) 50% coupons to WGES Spirit Shop

Free Admission to Daddy Daughter and Mother Son events

Includes early entry to both events

VIP Admission to Family Movie Night

Discounted by $150 for returning sponsors (price listed reflects discount)

Reserved Parking for Meet the Teacher and First Day of School

See more details on the sponsorship flyer