Walnut Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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Walnut Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this shop

2026-27 WGES PTO Returning Corporate Sponsors

Bronze Dragon item
Bronze Dragon
$750
  • Family name or corporate logo:
    • PTO Newsletter email distributions for the school year
    • Directory Spot & Hallway Sign
    • PTO website for the school year linked to corporate website
    • Group Signage at outdoor PTO sponsored events
  • Logo on the Grove Games/Field Trip/Field Day t-shirts
    • Bronze: small size at bottom section
  • Sponsorship Recognition Day: Facebook and Instagram
  • Free Admission to Daddy Daughter and Mother Son events
  • "Thank You" popsicle party for your WGES child/children during the school day

See more details on the sponsorship flyer

Silver Dragon for Returning Sponsors item
Silver Dragon for Returning Sponsors
$1,150

Get the benefits of Bronze, with these updates

  • Shirt Logo Placement
    • Silver: medium size in middle section
  • One (1) 50% coupon to WGES Spirit Shop
  • General Admission to Family Movie Night
  • Discounted by $100 as a returning sponsor (price listed reflects discount)

See more details on the sponsorship flyer

Gold Dragon for Returning Sponsors item
Gold Dragon for Returning Sponsors
$2,350

Get the benefits of Bronze and Silver, with these updates

  • Individualized Signage at outdoor PTO sponsored events
  • Logo on Grove Games Water Bottle
  • Shirt Logo Placement
    • Gold: largest size at top section
  • Two (2 total) 50% coupons to WGES Spirit Shop
  • Free Admission to Daddy Daughter and Mother Son events
    • Includes early entry to both events
  • VIP Admission to Family Movie Night
  • Discounted by $150 for returning sponsors (price listed reflects discount)
  • Reserved Parking for Meet the Teacher and First Day of School

See more details on the sponsorship flyer

Problems getting your over $1000 items to work?
Free

If you have trouble completing the transaction via this form, please Zelle the payment to [email protected] and let us know you've sent it so we can update the amount of sponsorship spots available.


Need more info: [email protected]

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