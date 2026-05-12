Youth Development Foundation of Port Aransas

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Youth Development Foundation of Port Aransas

About this event

2026-27 YDF Annual Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on dedicated title sponsor banner | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 10 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 2 entries for the Pickleball Tournament | 15 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 5 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 1 entry for the Pickleball Tournament | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 3 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts | 1 race entry for the Port A Beach Dash | 5 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts

Add a donation for Youth Development Foundation of Port Aransas

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