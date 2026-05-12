2026-27 YDF Annual Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on dedicated title sponsor banner | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 10 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 2 entries for the Pickleball Tournament | 15 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop
Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 5 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 1 entry for the Pickleball Tournament | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 3 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts | 1 race entry for the Port A Beach Dash | 5 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts
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