2026 - 29th Annual Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation Golf Outing

This vital sponsorship level is recognized for supporting the on-course Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin contests, Golfer Welcome Gifts, Commemorative Foursome Photos*, and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarships. Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Silver Level Sponsor, on Tee Box signage, and also displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas • Your company-supplied material is placed in the golfer's welcome bag. Golf and Dinner for two are included. *Your company logo and message are printed on the photo border. Note: This option is limited to 2 Silver Level Sponsors. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message indicating interest in this opportunity. Please submit your ad image to [email protected]. 2 Players Included