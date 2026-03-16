Auction #1 (white labels*) of 2026 2nd Annual Bombay Beach Arts + Culture Center Auction Online with in person showing March 27th

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About this event
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Camel colored Felt hat with rustic blue band & peacock feathers.
Bombay Local with family here since the 1950's. Active in the community events & kids club. Arts & crafts and more.
Starting bid
Starting bid
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!