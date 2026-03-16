Auction #1 (white labels*) of 2026 2nd Annual Bombay Beach Arts + Culture Center Auction Online with in person showing March 27th

These works are a part of Janie Willis's sea state series. C state is an imagining of radical empathy between bodies of water. It breathes life from one sea Westport Bay in Australia to another the Salton Sea in the US Sea State number 20 edition 1/5 5x7 metal Sea State number 21 edition 1/5 5x7

These works are a part of Janie Willis's sea state series. C state is an imagining of radical empathy between bodies of water. It breathes life from one sea Westport Bay in Australia to another the Salton Sea in the US Sea State number 20 edition 1/5 5x7 metal Sea State number 21 edition 1/5 5x7

More details...