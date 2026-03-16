Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center
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Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

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Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

About this event

Sales closed

Auction #1 (white labels*) of 2026 2nd Annual Bombay Beach Arts + Culture Center Auction Online with in person showing March 27th

Pick-up location

2159 2nd St, Niland, CA 92257, USA *Shipping possible for actual cost based on weight/location*

Liz Taylor from the Frank Worth Archive item
Liz Taylor from the Frank Worth Archive item
Liz Taylor from the Frank Worth Archive item
Liz Taylor from the Frank Worth Archive
$300

Starting bid

Fine art photograph print from the Frank Worth Archive of Liz Taylor. 16 X 20 Monochrome
Artist Russell Dammers @russell_dammers item
Artist Russell Dammers @russell_dammers
$150

Starting bid

Acrylic, and ink on mesh and canvas 16 X 20
Artist Bob Swanek @rj.swanek Damon's Cube item
Artist Bob Swanek @rj.swanek Damon's Cube
$50

Starting bid

Photo by Bob Swanek of Damon's Cube in it's prime mounted on wood and sealed with lacquer. Safe for outdoor hanging.19" x 24”
Artist Cactus Chaos aka Catarina item
Artist Cactus Chaos aka Catarina
$50

Starting bid

“Rei de Espadas” 8x10 mixed media on paper
Artist Molly Hershey @molly_hershey item
Artist Molly Hershey @molly_hershey
$100

Starting bid

Framed Archival Inkjet Print using Epson UltraChrome K3 pigment inks and printed on Hahnemühle Fine Art Baryta Paper. 12 X 12 Print in a 20 X 20 Frame
Artist Alexander Wasserman Woman Nude on Swing item
Artist Alexander Wasserman Woman Nude on Swing
$250

Starting bid

Woman Nude on Swing 11.5 X 17inch Print Matted in a 19 X 23 Frame
Artist Cheryl Andrews @kittykat5150 People Are Crazy item
Artist Cheryl Andrews @kittykat5150 People Are Crazy
$100

Starting bid

People Are Crazy acrylic mixed media 17.5 X 23
Marilyn Monroe Print from the Frank Worth Archive item
Marilyn Monroe Print from the Frank Worth Archive item
Marilyn Monroe Print from the Frank Worth Archive item
Marilyn Monroe Print from the Frank Worth Archive
$300

Starting bid

Fine art photograph print from the Frank Worth Archive of Marilyn Monroe. 16 X 20 Monochrome
Artist Cheryl Andrews @kittykat5150 Lost In The Flowers item
Artist Cheryl Andrews @kittykat5150 Lost In The Flowers
$100

Starting bid

Lost In The Flowers acrylic mixed media 16 X 20
Artist Sandi Wheaton @sandiwheaton66 Palm Canvas item
Artist Sandi Wheaton @sandiwheaton66 Palm Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Canvas wrapped 16 x 20 Palm trees with beautiful sunset
Artist Lisa Harrington @inspidereddesigns Nothing Lightpaint item
Artist Lisa Harrington @inspidereddesigns Nothing Lightpaint
$30

Starting bid

Creative Light Painting Long Exposure of The Only Other Thing is Nothing 8.5 X 11 Print in 15 X 12 Frame
Artist Cindy Hollenbeck - felt hat. item
Artist Cindy Hollenbeck - felt hat.
$35

Starting bid

Camel colored Felt hat with rustic blue band & peacock feathers.

Bombay Local with family here since the 1950's. Active in the community events & kids club. Arts & crafts and more.

Artist Janenne Willis item
Artist Janenne Willis
$50

Starting bid

These works are a part of Janie Willis's sea state series. C state is an imagining of radical empathy between bodies of water. It breathes life from one sea Westport Bay in Australia to another the Salton Sea in the US Sea State number 20 edition 1/5 5x7 metal Sea State number 21 edition 1/5 5x7
Artist Dan Wallace item
Artist Dan Wallace
$150

Starting bid

Trees After the Fire 24 x 36 mixed media dry pastel and acrylic paint framed
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Abstract Bubbles item
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Abstract Bubbles
$75

Starting bid

Painting by artist Jennifer Korsen: Abstract Bubbles 12 X 12 canvas
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Painted Florals item
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Painted Florals
$75

Starting bid

Painting by artist Jennifer Korsen: Painted Florals 20 X 16 canvas
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Lover / Fighter item
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Lover / Fighter
$75

Starting bid

Matted Painting by artist Jennifer Korsen: Lover / Fighter 17 X 13
James Dean from the Frank Worth Archive item
James Dean from the Frank Worth Archive item
James Dean from the Frank Worth Archive item
James Dean from the Frank Worth Archive
$300

Starting bid

Fine art photograph print from the Frank Worth Archive of James Dean. 16 X 20 Monochrome
Artist Chris Landis Bombay Beach Free Love item
Artist Chris Landis Bombay Beach Free Love
$150

Starting bid

Bombay Beach Free Love, 2022, Digital Print, Approximately 16x12, Signed on Back
Artist Chris Landis Bombay Beach Door item
Artist Chris Landis Bombay Beach Door
$200

Starting bid

Bombay Beach Door, 2020, Approximately 22.5x15, Signed on back

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