National Association Of Reentry Professionals

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National Association Of Reentry Professionals

About this event

2026 3-Day MSC Bahamas Cruise - Single Occupancy

Cape Canaveral

FL 32920, USA

3-Day MSC Bahama Cruise Deposit - Deluxe Interior
$100

Deposit for a 3-Day fun-filled cruise. (Single payment) Deluxe Interior

3-Day MSC Bahama Cruise Deposit - Deluxe Ocean View
$100

Deposit for a 3-Day fun-filled cruise. (Single payment) Deluxe Ocean View

3-Day MSC Cruise Deposit - Deluxe Balcony
$100

Deposit for a 3-Day fun-filled cruise. (Single payment) Deluxe Balcony.

Deposit for 3-Day MSC cruise (Single payment) Deluxe Aurea
$100
Pay on your 3-Day MSC Cruise experience
Pay what you can

Would you like to make a payment toward your 3-Day MSC Cruise? Make that payment here.

Deluxe Interior - Single Occupancy
$490

Final payment for a Deluxe Interior Cabin

Deluxe Ocean View - Single Occupancy
$540

Final payment for a Deluxe Ocean View Cabin

Deluxe Balcony - Single Occupancy
$740

Final payment for a Deluxe Balcony Cabin.

Balcony Aurea - Single Occupancy
$940

Final payment for a Balcony Aurea Cabin

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