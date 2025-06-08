347 Regional Support Group-Minnesota National Guard

Hosted by

347 Regional Support Group-Minnesota National Guard

About this event

2025 347 RSG Victory Ball

500 Division St

Waite Park, MN 56387, USA

Guest Ticket
$40

All guest tickets of service members attending the Victory Ball are at a reduced rate

E1- E4 Tickets
$40

Service members E1-E4 tickets are $40.00 each

E5- E7 Ticket Rates
$60

Service members E5-E7 tickets are $60.00 each

E8-E9, O1-O2, WO1- CW2 Ticket Rates
$70

Service members in the ranks of E8-E9, O1-O2, WO1- CW2 rates are $70.00 each.

O-3+, CW3+
$80

Service members in the ranks fo O-3+ and CW3+ are $80.00 each

DSSB E1-E4 ONLY- No guests
Free

CURRENTLY DRILLING MEMBERS OF THE DSSB BETWEEN THE RANKS OF E1 TO E4 SIGN UP HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS COVERED BY YOUR HIGHER HEADQUARTERS. ALL APPLICANTS WILL BE VERIFIED

Sponsorship
$40

Help sponsor a Soldier to attend the VB.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!