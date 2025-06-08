2025 347 RSG Victory Ball

Hosted by
About this event
All guest tickets of service members attending the Victory Ball are at a reduced rate
Service members E1-E4 tickets are $40.00 each
Service members E5-E7 tickets are $60.00 each
Service members in the ranks of E8-E9, O1-O2, WO1- CW2 rates are $70.00 each.
Service members in the ranks fo O-3+ and CW3+ are $80.00 each
CURRENTLY DRILLING MEMBERS OF THE DSSB BETWEEN THE RANKS OF E1 TO E4 SIGN UP HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS COVERED BY YOUR HIGHER HEADQUARTERS. ALL APPLICANTS WILL BE VERIFIED
Help sponsor a Soldier to attend the VB.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!