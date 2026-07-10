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About this event
Register today for the 34th Annual Oron Development Union (USA) Conference, taking place September 3–6, 2026, at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Airport Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.
Registration includes:
Throughout the weekend, you’ll enjoy inspiring speakers, engaging discussions, cultural performances, fellowship with Oron sons, daughters, and friends from across the United States and beyond, and opportunities to support our primary fundraising mission—the continued construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria.
Seating for the Gala is available on a first-come, first-served basis unless you have purchased a VIP Reserved Table.
We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable weekend of unity, culture, fellowship, and community impact.
Reserve your complimentary General Admission ticket to the 2026 34th Annual Oron Development Union (USA) Gala & Fundraiser Night.
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the rich culture, heritage, and unity of the Oron community. Guests will enjoy inspiring speakers, cultural performances, entertainment, networking, and the opportunity to support our primary fundraising mission—the ongoing construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria.
General Admission is free, but we warmly encourage you to support our fundraising mission with a donation. After selecting your complimentary ticket, you’ll have the opportunity to make a donation of any amount. You will also have opportunities to make a donation during the Gala. Every contribution—large or small—helps continue construction of the Citadel and brings us one step closer to creating a lasting legacy for Oro Nation.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis unless you have purchased a VIP Reserved Table.
We look forward to welcoming you for an evening of celebration, community, and impact.
One Reserved Table at the Gala Night.
Reserve a premium table for 10 guests at the Gala & Fundraiser Night.
Your reserved table offers an excellent opportunity to host your family, friends, colleagues, chapter members, or organization while enjoying an elegant evening of fine dining, cultural entertainment, networking, and fundraising.
Pay here and submit the page to:
📧 Email: [email protected].
This is a great opportunity to:
Proceeds help support the ongoing construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria
Pay here and submit the page to:
📧 Email: [email protected].
This is a great opportunity to:
Proceeds help support the ongoing construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria
Pay here and submit the page to:
📧 Email: [email protected].
This is a great opportunity to:
Proceeds help support the ongoing construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria
1 Vendor Table on Friday and Saturday
Promote your business, organization, or products at the 2026 34th Annual Oron Development Union (USA) Conference & Gala by reserving a vendor table.
Vendor registration includes one vendor table in our designated exhibition area, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase your brand, connect with attendees from across the United States, generate sales, and expand your network.
Vendor spaces are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thank you for supporting the Oron Development Union (USA) and our primary fundraising mission—the ongoing construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!