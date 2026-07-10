2026 34th Annual Oron Development Union (USA) Gala & Fundraiser Night

Register today for the 34th Annual Oron Development Union (USA) Conference, taking place September 3–6, 2026, at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Airport Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.





Registration includes:





Admission to Friday’s Business Meeting

Access to the Townhall Meeting

Entry to Cultural Night on Friday evening

Admission to the Gala/Fundraiser Night

Welcome Dinner on Thursday evening

Friday breakfast lunch and dinner

Saturday breakfast and lunch plus Gala Night

Sunday Iwe Kpang festivities

Conference materials and name badge

Opportunities to engage with fellow members, guests, and community leaders throughout the weekend

Throughout the weekend, you’ll enjoy inspiring speakers, engaging discussions, cultural performances, fellowship with Oron sons, daughters, and friends from across the United States and beyond, and opportunities to support our primary fundraising mission—the continued construction of the Citadel Skills Acquisition Center in Oron, Nigeria.





Seating for the Gala is available on a first-come, first-served basis unless you have purchased a VIP Reserved Table.





We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable weekend of unity, culture, fellowship, and community impact.



























