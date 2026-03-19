2026 3rd Annual Dink and Drive Golf and Pickleball Outing Tickets

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About this event
Grosse Ile Township, MI 48138, USA
Registration starts at 8:30 am. The shotgun start is at 10:00 am.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Golf, food, games, and prizes.
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Registration starts at 12:00 noon. Pickleball starts at 1:00 pm.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Pickleball games, food, and prizes.
Click $0 if you don't wish to support Zeffy.
Proudly support Grosse Ile Rotary's charitable pursuits while...
Displaying your business or message to all the participants.
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Display your sign to the golfers or pickleballers or both.
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