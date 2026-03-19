Hosted by

The Rotary Club of Grosse Ile

About this event

2026 3rd Annual Dink and Drive Golf and Pickleball Outing Tickets

Grosse Ile Golf & Country Club 9339 Bellevue Rd

Grosse Ile Township, MI 48138, USA

Golf
$145

Registration starts at 8:30 am. The shotgun start is at 10:00 am.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Golf, food, games, and prizes.

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Pickleball
$50

Registration starts at 12:00 noon. Pickleball starts at 1:00 pm.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Pickleball games, food, and prizes.

Click $0 if you don't wish to support Zeffy.

tee box/courtside signs
$125

Proudly support Grosse Ile Rotary's charitable pursuits while...

Displaying your business or message to all the participants.

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2 tee box/courtside signs
$200

Display your sign to the golfers or pickleballers or both.

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Add a donation for The Rotary Club of Grosse Ile

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!