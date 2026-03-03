2026 3rd Annual Key Up for CASA Silent Auction

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Just in time for summer time fun! Step2 Fun & Sun Picnic Table w/Umbrella.
Donated by Step2.
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Fresh Basket of Blooms Plus plus $150 Graf's Gift Card.
Donated by Graf Growers and Amanda Carroll.
*Photo items are representative. The final basket may vary slightly in contents.
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Fire up the grill with this all-in-one table top/camping BBQ set featuring tools, sauces, and
essentials for your next adventure. Also includes $50 gift card to The Farmers Rail.
Donated by Diego Hernandez.
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Enjoy a game in style, rain and cold won’t keep you away, with a loge for 20 guests, an
unforgettable outing at the ballpark. Available for the 2026 or 2027 season.
Donated by a Friend of CASA.
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Score big with a Cleveland Monsters for two. Great for sports fans and a memorable night out.
Donated by the Cleveland Monsters.
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Four Pack of Tickets to any home game for the 2026 Akron Rubber Ducks season.
Donated by Akron Rubber Ducks.
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”Get Closer” than ever before! This unique basket with zoo experience offers an up-close-and-personal interactive opportunity and a chance to talk one on one with a zookeeper. Choose between meeting our Galapagos tortoises, goats, or animal ambassadors, plus enjoy admission to the zoo following your experience. Includes animal themed quilt.
Donated by the Akron Zoon and Sew Sassy Quilters
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Explore creativity and culture with a family membership to the Akron Art Museum, perfect for year-round inspiration.
Donated by Akron Art Museum.
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Win a seat at the table with Mayor Shammas Malik. This is a rare opportunity for you to enjoy a meal while discussing the future of our community, sharing your ideas, and getting to know the person behind the 'Together for Akron' vision.
Donated by Mayor Shammas Malik.
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Bring the taste of Italy home with pasta, sauce, olive oil, breadsticks and kitchen essentials for a classic and comforting meal.
Donated by Francesca Ritson.
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Everything you need for a simple, delicious night at home, complete with slow cooker, utensils, cookbook, and a bottle of wine.
Donated by Ryan Silvestro.
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A cheerful pitcher set with lemon-themed goodies, perfect for refreshing drinks and sunny
gatherings.
Donated by a Friend of CASA
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Packed with Malley’s chocolates, candies, and treats, everything you need to satisfy every craving.
Donated by a Friend of CASA
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A stylish cooler filled with summer essentials; Stanley Cup, snacks, and sips, ready for your next outing or picnic.
Donated by Amanda Carroll.
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A fun and fabulous collection of pink-themed accessories including a HydraJug and treats,
perfect for a little glam and relaxation at the pool.
Donated by Meghann Price.
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A blooming bundle featuring a charming vase, a flower inspired book, and $100 Petitti's Garden Center gift card, perfect for growing something special.
Donated by the CASA Board.
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A charming collection for bird lovers, featuring a wooden wi-fi birdfeeder, bird seed, an Ohio bird field guide, and cozy mugs with tea and treats—perfect for peaceful mornings and nature-filled moments.
Donated by Meredith Davis
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Enjoy a smooth bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon paired with two official Buffalo Trace Distillery glasses and a selection of decadent chocolates. The perfect pairing for a relaxing evening or a bourbon lover’s treat.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon Balls |Premium Dark Chocolate & Pecan Confections - 8 oz Box (16 Pieces)
2 Buffalo Trace Lead Crystal Rocks Glasses
Donated by Rachel Shepard.
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“Lets Chill” with a bottle of Sea Glass Pinot Grigio, a Wine Chiller, two stemless wine glasses and napkins.
Donated by Steve Elliott for Judge
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A coffee lovers dream basket, includes a gift card to Nervous Dog Coffee.
Donated by the CASA Board.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!