CASA Board Volunteer Association Inc.

Hosted by

CASA Board Volunteer Association Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2026 3rd Annual Key Up for CASA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

240 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303, USA

Outdoor Fun with Step2 item
Outdoor Fun with Step2
$50

Starting bid

Just in time for summer time fun! Step2 Fun & Sun Picnic Table w/Umbrella.


Donated by Step2.

Blooming Basket item
Blooming Basket
$50

Starting bid

Fresh Basket of Blooms Plus plus $150 Graf's Gift Card.


Donated by Graf Growers and Amanda Carroll.


*Photo items are representative. The final basket may vary slightly in contents.

Fire Up the Flavor item
Fire Up the Flavor
$1

Starting bid

Fire up the grill with this all-in-one table top/camping BBQ set featuring tools, sauces, and

essentials for your next adventure. Also includes $50 gift card to The Farmers Rail.


Donated by Diego Hernandez.

A Day Out at the Ballpark item
A Day Out at the Ballpark
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a game in style, rain and cold won’t keep you away, with a loge for 20 guests, an

unforgettable outing at the ballpark. Available for the 2026 or 2027 season.


Donated by a Friend of CASA.

Hockey Night Out Experience item
Hockey Night Out Experience
$50

Starting bid

Score big with a Cleveland Monsters for two. Great for sports fans and a memorable night out.


Donated by the Cleveland Monsters.

Family Night Out at the Rubber Ducks item
Family Night Out at the Rubber Ducks
$1

Starting bid

Four Pack of Tickets to any home game for the 2026 Akron Rubber Ducks season.


Donated by Akron Rubber Ducks.

Get Closer @ the Akron Zoo item
Get Closer @ the Akron Zoo
$50

Starting bid

”Get Closer” than ever before! This unique basket with zoo experience offers an up-close-and-personal interactive opportunity and a chance to talk one on one with a zookeeper. Choose between meeting our Galapagos tortoises, goats, or animal ambassadors, plus enjoy admission to the zoo following your experience. Includes animal themed quilt.


Donated by the Akron Zoon and Sew Sassy Quilters

An Artful Year item
An Artful Year
$1

Starting bid

Explore creativity and culture with a family membership to the Akron Art Museum, perfect for year-round inspiration.


Donated by Akron Art Museum.

Lunch with the Mayor item
Lunch with the Mayor
$100

Starting bid

Win a seat at the table with Mayor Shammas Malik. This is a rare opportunity for you to enjoy a meal while discussing the future of our community, sharing your ideas, and getting to know the person behind the 'Together for Akron' vision.


Donated by Mayor Shammas Malik.

That's Amore item
That's Amore
$1

Starting bid

Bring the taste of Italy home with pasta, sauce, olive oil, breadsticks and kitchen essentials for a classic and comforting meal.


Donated by Francesca Ritson.

Set It & Forget It item
Set It & Forget It
$1

Starting bid

Everything you need for a simple, delicious night at home, complete with slow cooker, utensils, cookbook, and a bottle of wine.


Donated by Ryan Silvestro.

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy item
Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy
$1

Starting bid

A cheerful pitcher set with lemon-themed goodies, perfect for refreshing drinks and sunny

gatherings.


Donated by a Friend of CASA

Key to Your Sweet Tooth item
Key to Your Sweet Tooth
$1

Starting bid

Packed with Malley’s chocolates, candies, and treats, everything you need to satisfy every craving.


Donated by a Friend of CASA

Sunny Day Cooler Set item
Sunny Day Cooler Set
$1

Starting bid

A stylish cooler filled with summer essentials; Stanley Cup, snacks, and sips, ready for your next outing or picnic.


Donated by Amanda Carroll.

Stay Cool Pretty Flamingo item
Stay Cool Pretty Flamingo
$1

Starting bid

A fun and fabulous collection of pink-themed accessories including a HydraJug and treats,

perfect for a little glam and relaxation at the pool.


Donated by Meghann Price.

Petals & Possibilities item
Petals & Possibilities
$1

Starting bid

A blooming bundle featuring a charming vase, a flower inspired book, and $100 Petitti's Garden Center gift card, perfect for growing something special.


Donated by the CASA Board.

Home "Tweet" Home item
Home "Tweet" Home
$1

Starting bid

A charming collection for bird lovers, featuring a wooden wi-fi birdfeeder, bird seed, an Ohio bird field guide, and cozy mugs with tea and treats—perfect for peaceful mornings and nature-filled moments.


Donated by Meredith Davis

Bourbon & Bonbons item
Bourbon & Bonbons
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a smooth bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon paired with two official Buffalo Trace Distillery glasses and a selection of decadent chocolates. The perfect pairing for a relaxing evening or a bourbon lover’s treat.


Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon Balls |Premium Dark Chocolate & Pecan Confections - 8 oz Box (16 Pieces)

2 Buffalo Trace Lead Crystal Rocks Glasses


Donated by Rachel Shepard.

Let's Chill item
Let's Chill
$1

Starting bid

“Lets Chill” with a bottle of Sea Glass Pinot Grigio, a Wine Chiller, two stemless wine glasses and napkins. 


Donated by Steve Elliott for Judge 

Nervous Dog Basket item
Nervous Dog Basket
$1

Starting bid

A coffee lovers dream basket, includes a gift card to Nervous Dog Coffee.


Donated by the CASA Board.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!