2026 3rd annual WCGTPA Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Our Gold Medal Sponsors is one of our top level event sponsors and includes the following:
- A Plaque for display in your workplace
- Company logo included on a banner displayed at the gym for the entire 2026-2027 season.
- Social Media Shout Outs
- Company logo displayed during tournament
- Entries for 1 teams of golfers (4 golfers per team)
Our Silver Medal Sponsors includes the following:
- A Plaque for display in your workplace
- Company logo included on a banner displayed at the gym for the entire 2026-2027 season.
- Social Media Shout Outs
- Company logo displayed during tournament
- Entries for 1 team of golfers (4 golfers per team)
Our Bronze Medal Sponsors will receive a plaque for display in your workplace and will be listed prominently on a banner displayed at the gym for the entire 2026-2027 season. Our Bronze Medal sponsors will also get social media shout outs and company logo displayed during the tournament.
Your business name will be displayed on a sign at one of golf holes, as well as on a banner in the gym for the entire 2026-2027 season. Our Hole sponsors will also get social media shout outs
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