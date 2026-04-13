2026-4th Annual Fairways of Freedom

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About this event
Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another team if purchasing 1 ticket!
Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another pair if purchasing 2 tickets!
Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another member if you have a 3 person team!
Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes!
2 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS. PARTICIPANTS WILL SEE YOUR COMPANY AS THEY PLAY WITH THE TEE BOX SIGNS
BUSINESS LOGO ON THE FLYER. YOUR COMPANY IS ADVERTISED ON THE EVENT FLYER AND GAINS VISIBILITY WITH TEE BOX SIGNS ON THE COURSE.
BUSINESS LOGO ON FLYER, 4 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS, PUBLIC RECOGNITION DURING THE EVENT, PLACEMENT ON THE MAIN EVENT BANNER.
PREMIER PLACEMENT OF YOUR BUSINESS LOGO ON FLYER, 4 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS, RECOGNITION DURING THE EVENT AT THE MAJOR SHOOTOUTS AND COMPETITIONS, FEATURED PLACEMENT ON THE EVENT MAIN BANNER, 1 4 PERSON GOLF TEAM ENTRY, BUSINESS LOGO FEATURED ON COMMEMORATIVE TUMBLERS DISTRIBUTED TO ALL GOLFERS.
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