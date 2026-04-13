372 TRS DET 11

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372 TRS DET 11

About this event

2026-4th Annual Fairways of Freedom

9777 E Sabino Greens Dr

Tucson, AZ 85749, USA

1 Person
$100

Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another team if purchasing 1 ticket!

2 person
$200

Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another pair if purchasing 2 tickets!

3 Person
$300

Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes. You may be placed with another member if you have a 3 person team!

4 Person Team
$400

Enjoy a round at the tournament with lots of other activities and a lunch buffet provided to close out the tournament as we do raffles and prizes!

BOGEY TIER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$300

2 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS. PARTICIPANTS WILL SEE YOUR COMPANY AS THEY PLAY WITH THE TEE BOX SIGNS

PAR TIER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$500

BUSINESS LOGO ON THE FLYER. YOUR COMPANY IS ADVERTISED ON THE EVENT FLYER AND GAINS VISIBILITY WITH TEE BOX SIGNS ON THE COURSE.

EAGLE TIER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$700

BUSINESS LOGO ON FLYER, 4 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS, PUBLIC RECOGNITION DURING THE EVENT, PLACEMENT ON THE MAIN EVENT BANNER.

ACE TIER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$1,000

PREMIER PLACEMENT OF YOUR BUSINESS LOGO ON FLYER, 4 CUSTOM TEE BOX SIGNS, RECOGNITION DURING THE EVENT AT THE MAJOR SHOOTOUTS AND COMPETITIONS, FEATURED PLACEMENT ON THE EVENT MAIN BANNER, 1 4 PERSON GOLF TEAM ENTRY, BUSINESS LOGO FEATURED ON COMMEMORATIVE TUMBLERS DISTRIBUTED TO ALL GOLFERS.

Add a donation for 372 TRS DET 11

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