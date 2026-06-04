Calcasieu Legal Defense and Education Fund

Hosted by

Calcasieu Legal Defense and Education Fund

About this event

NAACP 4th Annual Freedom Fund Gala

L'Auberge Casino and Resort 777 L'Auberge Blvd

Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA

Platinum Sponsor - VIP Table for 8
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Special onstage presentation at the Gala.

Recognition on all media (printed, radio and TV) platforms.

Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5:00 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.

Reserved Front Row VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

Gold Sponsor - VIP Table for 8
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition on all media platforms.

Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.

Reserved Premium VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

Silver Sponsor - VIP Table for 8
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.

Recognition on all printed and visual media at the Gala.

Reserved Superior VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

Reserved Table for 8 (Table 8G)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

VIP Experience Ticket
$125

Access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items. Reserved VIP seating inside the Ballroom, and access to VIP‑only areas.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

General Admission Gala / Dinner Ticket
$75

Enjoy the full program with an elegant dinner, live entertainment and keynote speakers.

If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s), please call (337) 540-3346.

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