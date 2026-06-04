NAACP 4th Annual Freedom Fund Gala

About this event
Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA
Special onstage presentation at the Gala.
Recognition on all media (printed, radio and TV) platforms.
Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5:00 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.
Reserved Front Row VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
Recognition on all media platforms.
Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.
Reserved Premium VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
Full access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items.
Recognition on all printed and visual media at the Gala.
Reserved Superior VIP Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
Reserved Table of 8 to enjoy all Gala activities and dinner.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s) or table(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
Access to "VIP ONLY" reception beginning at 5 pm w/complimentary food & drinks, live entertainment and Silent Auction items. Reserved VIP seating inside the Ballroom, and access to VIP‑only areas.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
Enjoy the full program with an elegant dinner, live entertainment and keynote speakers.
If you need any assistance with purchasing your ticket(s), please call (337) 540-3346.
$
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