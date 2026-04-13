2026 4th Annual PUBLIC SERVANTS ACTING

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About this event
General Seating: doors open at 6:30 PM for concessions. * Seating is first come, first served.
General Admission: doors open at 6:30 PM for seating and concessions. PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs! **Seating is on a first come, first served basis.
You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table!
**You get admission for 2 people with this ticket.
**You may add a 3rd person to the table by purchasing a General Admission ticket.
**Your table will be in the front row.
** 2 Complimentary Cocktails.
**PLUS as a new KCS Supporter, you get TWO TICKETS to our FALL SHOW!
** You will be showcased on our website and in programs, and receive a tax deductible donation receipt in the amount of $550!
**PLEASE REACH OUT TO SELECT YOUR PREFERRED DATES TO SEE our FALL SHOW!
Make your PSA donation HERE! You don't need to buy a ticket to help KCS reach our fundraising goal!
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