2026 4th Annual PUBLIC SERVANTS ACTING

You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table! **You will get admission for 2 people with this ticket. **You can add a 3rd person to the table with purchase of a General Admission ticket. **Cocktail table seating is on a first come first serve basis unless you buy a Platinum Ticket (see below). **PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!

You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table! **You will get admission for 2 people with this ticket. **You can add a 3rd person to the table with purchase of a General Admission ticket. **Cocktail table seating is on a first come first serve basis unless you buy a Platinum Ticket (see below). **PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!

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