2026 4th of July Parade Hosted by your Bonita Springs FIrefighters Local 3444

26611 Old 41 Rd

Bonita Springs, FL 34135, USA

Platinum
$10,000

First in line-up to lead the parade

Grand Marshal designation

Lead mention on all print media promotions

Lead mention on all social media promotions

Vendor booth in the parade area

Unlimited parade entries

1 custom banner for parade use

YOUR Logo on our 4th Of July T-shirt!

Sponsorship banner on parade website

Sponsorship square on parade map

Customized parade shirts for business members

Complimentary after-parade party with your local firefighters (*some limitations apply)

Gold
$5,000

Vendor booth in the parade area

Unlimited parade entries

1 custom banner for parade use

Announcements on all print media promotions

Announcements on all social media promotions

YOUR Logo on our 4th Of July T-shirt!

Sponsorship banner on parade website

Sponsorship square on parade map

(10) Customized parade shirts for business members

Silver
$1,000

Vendor booth in the parade area

Unlimited parade entries

1 custom banner for parade use

Announcements on all print media promotions

Announcements on all social media promotions

YOUR Logo on our 4th Of July T-shirt!

Sponsorship banner on parade website

Sponsorship square on parade map

Bronze
$500

Vendor booth in the parade area

Unlimited parade entries

Announcements on all social media promotions

Sponsorship banner on parade website

Sponsorship square on parade map

**Please upgrade to Silver if your business wants to be on our t-shirt!

Walking Entry
$30

If you’re looking for a fun and active way to participate in the parade, consider joining as a walking entry. This option is perfect for individuals or groups who want to show off their patriotic spirit and engage with the crowd. You can wear matching outfits, carry signs, wave flags, or come up with your own creative ideas to make your walking entry stand out. This is a great option for families, local organizations, and school groups.

Float / Vehicle Entry
$125

If you want to make a big impact and showcase your business or organization, a float or vehicle entry might be the best option for you. You can decorate your vehicle or build a float that reflects your business or organization’s mission or products. This is a fantastic opportunity to advertise your brand and engage with potential customers. You can also show your patriotism by incorporating red, white, and blue decorations into your design. Whether you have a classic car, a decorated truck, or a custom-made float, this entry option is sure to turn heads and impress the crowd.

Golfcart Entry
$75

Have a Golfcart? Sometimes Golfcarts make your parade entry an easy option!

