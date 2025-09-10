2026 4th of July Parade Hosted by your Bonita Springs FIrefighters Local 3444

If you want to make a big impact and showcase your business or organization, a float or vehicle entry might be the best option for you. You can decorate your vehicle or build a float that reflects your business or organization’s mission or products. This is a fantastic opportunity to advertise your brand and engage with potential customers. You can also show your patriotism by incorporating red, white, and blue decorations into your design. Whether you have a classic car, a decorated truck, or a custom-made float, this entry option is sure to turn heads and impress the crowd.