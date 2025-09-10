2026 4th of July Parade Hosted by your Bonita Springs FIrefighters Local 3444

First in line-up to lead the parade
Grand Marshal designation
Lead mention on all print media promotions
Lead mention on all social media promotions
Vendor booth in the parade area
Unlimited parade entries
1 custom banner for parade use
YOUR Logo on our 4th Of July T-shirt!
Sponsorship banner on parade website
Sponsorship square on parade map
Customized parade shirts for business members
Complimentary after-parade party with your local firefighters (*some limitations apply)
Announcements on all print media promotions
Announcements on all social media promotions
(10) Customized parade shirts for business members
Announcements on all print media promotions
Announcements on all social media promotions
Announcements on all social media promotions
**Please upgrade to Silver if your business wants to be on our t-shirt!
If you’re looking for a fun and active way to participate in the parade, consider joining as a walking entry. This option is perfect for individuals or groups who want to show off their patriotic spirit and engage with the crowd. You can wear matching outfits, carry signs, wave flags, or come up with your own creative ideas to make your walking entry stand out. This is a great option for families, local organizations, and school groups.
If you want to make a big impact and showcase your business or organization, a float or vehicle entry might be the best option for you. You can decorate your vehicle or build a float that reflects your business or organization’s mission or products. This is a fantastic opportunity to advertise your brand and engage with potential customers. You can also show your patriotism by incorporating red, white, and blue decorations into your design. Whether you have a classic car, a decorated truck, or a custom-made float, this entry option is sure to turn heads and impress the crowd.
Have a Golfcart? Sometimes Golfcarts make your parade entry an easy option!
