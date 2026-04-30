2026 4th of July Parade Registration

About this event
Animals are welcome to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade, provided they are well-trained, properly controlled, and comfortable in a crowded environment with music, sirens, and large audiences. For safety reasons, animal entries are limited to a maximum of 10 horses. All riders and handlers are responsible for maintaining control of their animals at all times and for cleaning up after them along the parade route and staging areas.
Commercial Advertising allows businesses and organizations to promote their products or services as part of the 4th of July Parade while helping support our community celebration.
Families and individuals are encouraged to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade and showcase their patriotic spirit. Whether walking, riding bicycles, pushing decorated wagons, or creating a small themed entry, this category is a fun way to celebrate with the community. Entries should be family-friendly, creatively decorated, and aligned with this year’s theme!
Musical groups are invited to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade and help bring energy and excitement to the celebration. Bands, drum lines, choirs, dance groups, and other musical performers are encouraged to showcase their talents while celebrating this year’s theme. Entries may perform live music along the parade route, provided all performances are family-friendly and suitable for a community event.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade to promote their mission, programs, and community services. To qualify for nonprofit registration rates, organizations must provide proof of their current tax-exempt status, such as an IRS determination letter confirming 501(c)(3) or other recognized nonprofit designation.
Political entries are welcome to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade as an opportunity to engage with the community in a respectful and family-friendly manner. This category is intended for candidates, elected officials, ballot measure committees, and other recognized political organizations. All signage, messaging, and materials must be appropriate for a community celebration and comply with parade rules and directions from event staff.
Social clubs, car clubs, service organizations, and community groups are invited to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade and showcase their shared interests and community spirit. To ensure a safe and well-organized parade, entries in this category are limited to a maximum of five (5) vehicles per registration. Clubs are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and attire to reflect this year’s theme!
Youth clubs, scout troops, school groups, and sports teams are encouraged to participate in Sonoma’s 4th of July Parade and celebrate Sonoma Valley’s strong community spirit. This category is perfect for organizations that support and inspire local youth through athletics, leadership, education, and service. Participants are encouraged to wear team uniforms or group attire and decorate their entry to reflect this year’s theme!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!