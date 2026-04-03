2026 4th of July - Presale & Merch

Sheet of 10 tickets for rides, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, water, and soda sold by the July 4th Committee. Tickets must be used on July 4th (no cash, check, electronic payments accepted for food/drinks or rides). These tickets cannot be used at vendor food trucks. Non-refundable. Rides (4) tickets. Hot dogs (4) tickets. Burgers (4) tickets. Hot pretzels (2) tickets. Water (2) tickets. Soda (2) tickets.