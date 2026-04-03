Offered by

Florham Park July 4th Celebration Inc

About this shop

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2026 4th of July - Presale & Merch

Social Garden Package item
Social Garden Package
$50
This package includes : One Social Garden Entry Ticket, One Commemorative Glass Mug, and Five Drink Tickets (max allowed) *Note Proof of Age Verification will be required upon entering the Social Garden
2026 Social Garden Mug item
2026 Social Garden Mug
$10

One mug dated 2026

Unlimited Ride Bracelet (1) item
Unlimited Ride Bracelet (1)
$30

One Child - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2)

Unlimited Ride Bracelet (2) item
Unlimited Ride Bracelet (2)
$50

Two Children - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2).
This is a $10 discount vs. (2) single bracelet purchases.

Unlimited Ride Bracelets (3) item
Unlimited Ride Bracelets (3)
$75

Three Children - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2)
This is a $15 discount vs. (3) single bracelet purchases.

Social Garden Drink Token item
Social Garden Drink Token
$7

Token good for one drink inside the Social Garden. Must be 21 years of age or older. Maximum purchase = 5 tokens. Non-refundable.

Sheet of 10 Food/Drink/Ride Tickets item
Sheet of 10 Food/Drink/Ride Tickets
$20

Sheet of 10 tickets for rides, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, water, and soda sold by the July 4th Committee. Tickets must be used on July 4th (no cash, check, electronic payments accepted for food/drinks or rides). These tickets cannot be used at vendor food trucks. Non-refundable. Rides (4) tickets. Hot dogs (4) tickets. Burgers (4) tickets. Hot pretzels (2) tickets. Water (2) tickets. Soda (2) tickets.

125th Reusable Tote item
125th Reusable Tote
$10
125th 16oz Insulated Tumbler item
125th 16oz Insulated Tumbler
$15

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