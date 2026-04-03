2026 4th of July - Presale & Merch

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One mug dated 2026
One Child - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2)
Two Children - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2).
This is a $10 discount vs. (2) single bracelet purchases.
Three Children - Unlimited Rides (All rides are 2 tickets. Each ticket is $2)
This is a $15 discount vs. (3) single bracelet purchases.
Token good for one drink inside the Social Garden. Must be 21 years of age or older. Maximum purchase = 5 tokens. Non-refundable.
Sheet of 10 tickets for rides, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, water, and soda sold by the July 4th Committee. Tickets must be used on July 4th (no cash, check, electronic payments accepted for food/drinks or rides). These tickets cannot be used at vendor food trucks. Non-refundable. Rides (4) tickets. Hot dogs (4) tickets. Burgers (4) tickets. Hot pretzels (2) tickets. Water (2) tickets. Soda (2) tickets.
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