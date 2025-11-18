5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

Hosted by

5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

About this event

2026 5 Strong Casino Night

1522 Texas Pkwy

Missouri City, TX 77489, USA

General admission
$25

one admission, 2,500. in Funny Money, One Raffle Ticket

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits include exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor, prominent logo placement on event materials and signage, verbal recognition during opening remarks, social media promotion (minimum two posts), six VIP Casino Experience tickets, and the opportunity to display branded materials at the event.

acess to VIP‑only areas.

Friend Of 5 Strong Scholarship
$2,500

Receive a full Tuition Scholarship in your organizations name to give to a scholar of your Choice. For the 2027 Cohort.
Benefits include logo or name recognition on event signage, verbal recognition during the program, one social media post, four VIP Casino Experience tickets, and recognition in post-event thank-you communications.

Casino Table Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits include name recognition at a casino table, recognition on signage or event program, two general admission tickets, and inclusion in a group sponsor thank-you post.


Bar and Food Sponsor
$500

Benefits include name recognition on sponsor signage, inclusion in a group thank-you post, and one general admission ticket.

Add a donation for 5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

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