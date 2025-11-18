2026 5 Strong Casino Night

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About this event
one admission, 2,500. in Funny Money, One Raffle Ticket
Benefits include exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor, prominent logo placement on event materials and signage, verbal recognition during opening remarks, social media promotion (minimum two posts), six VIP Casino Experience tickets, and the opportunity to display branded materials at the event.
acess to VIP‑only areas.
Receive a full Tuition Scholarship in your organizations name to give to a scholar of your Choice. For the 2027 Cohort.
Benefits include logo or name recognition on event signage, verbal recognition during the program, one social media post, four VIP Casino Experience tickets, and recognition in post-event thank-you communications.
Benefits include name recognition at a casino table, recognition on signage or event program, two general admission tickets, and inclusion in a group sponsor thank-you post.
Benefits include name recognition on sponsor signage, inclusion in a group thank-you post, and one general admission ticket.
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