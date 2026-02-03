2026 Membership with Connecticut For All

Offered by
About the memberships
Select this option if your organization wishes to participate in the coalition but doesn’t have the capacity to fully engage in the program or governance of the coalition.
This membership level is a flat fee of $600 per year.
Select this option if your organization has additional capacity to participate in the coalition’s decision making.
This membership level is $600 + (.33%) of your organization's annual budget. For example, a one million dollar organization would pay $600 + $3,300 for a total amount of $3,900.
Select this option ONLY if your organization has submitted a partial dues hardship waiver which has been approved by the Steering Committee.
Please submit payment for the amount agreed upon between your organization and the Steering Committee.
Select this option ONLY if your organization has submitted a full dues hardship waiver which has been approved by the Steering Committee.
Please submit this form regardless of need for payment.
Select this option ONLY if your organization has requested an offset of dues which has been approved by the Steering Committee because of in-kind staff time per year contribution.
Please submit payment for the amount agreed upon between your organization and the Steering Committee.
