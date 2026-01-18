Columbia Central Athletic Boosters

Hosted by

Columbia Central Athletic Boosters

2026 Early Bird 50/50 Split Raffle

50/50 Split #1 (Yellow ticket x 1)
$2

Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.

50/50 Split #1 (Yellow ticket x 25)
$10
This includes 25 tickets

Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.

50/50 Split #2 (Blue ticket x 1)
$2

Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.

50/50 Split #2 (Blue ticket x 25)
$10
This includes 25 tickets

Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!