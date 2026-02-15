Our Lady at St Germaine

Offered by

Our Lady at St Germaine

About this shop

2026 Germazing Race Hoodies & Sponsor Donations

Adult Hoodie S-XL item
Adult Hoodie S-XL
$40

Official hoodie of 2026 Germazing Race

Adult Hoodie 2XL or 3XL item
Adult Hoodie 2XL or 3XL
$43

Official Hoodie of the 2026 Germazing Race

Kids Hoodie - Youth S-XL item
Kids Hoodie - Youth S-XL
$35

Official Hoodie of the 2026 Germazing Race

Tier 1 Sponsor 2k
$2,000

Tier 1 - $2,000+

Extra large logo on t-shirt & flyer  

plus logo at start, credit on social  

media /website, insert in race bag,  

and company banner in the gym. 

Tier 2, 1k
$1,000

Tier 2 - $1,000 

Large logo on t-shirt & flyer plus  

Logo at start, credit on social  

media /website, and insert in  

race bag. 

Tier 3, $500
$500

Tier 3

Medium logo on tee and flyer plus logo at start, credit on social media/website & insert in race bag

Tier 4, $250
$250

Small logo on tee and flyer plus logo at the start, credit on social media/website&insert in race bag

Family/Class Sponsors
$30

Name on race shirt &thank you flyer!

Add a donation for Our Lady at St Germaine

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!