2026 Germazing Race Hoodies & Sponsor Donations

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Official hoodie of 2026 Germazing Race
Official Hoodie of the 2026 Germazing Race
Official Hoodie of the 2026 Germazing Race
Tier 1 - $2,000+
Extra large logo on t-shirt & flyer
plus logo at start, credit on social
media /website, insert in race bag,
and company banner in the gym.
Tier 2 - $1,000
Large logo on t-shirt & flyer plus
Logo at start, credit on social
media /website, and insert in
race bag.
Tier 3
Medium logo on tee and flyer plus logo at start, credit on social media/website & insert in race bag
Small logo on tee and flyer plus logo at the start, credit on social media/website&insert in race bag
Name on race shirt &thank you flyer!
$
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