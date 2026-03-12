Hosted by

DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

About this event

Sales closed

2026 5th Annual Fan Fest SILENT AUCTION

Friday Night Lights | Value $750 item
Friday Night Lights | Value $750
$200

Starting bid

Solo Stove with Logs, 2 Bleacher Seats, Football Bogg Bag, Collapsible Wagon, Football Blanket, Yeti, Body Warmers.

Valued at $750. Donated by the Class of 2027.

Are you Feeling LUCKY? | Value $400 item
Are you Feeling LUCKY? | Value $400
$100

Starting bid

SCRATCH-OFFs

The Glenlivet, Kilbrin Irish Whiskey, Kavanagh Irish Cream, Guinness and Irish Decor.

Valued at $400. Donated by the Class of 2028.

Stock the Bar | Value $535 item
Stock the Bar | Value $535
$150

Starting bid

Whiskey Ice Cubes, Beverage Tub, Bar Tools & Shaker, On the Rocks: Old Fashion, Cosmo, Whiskey Sour, Blue Hawaiian, Classic Daiquiri, Manhattan, Casamigos Reposado, Woodford Reserve, Jameson Black Barrel, Bumbu Rum, Van Gogh Vodka, Bombay Sapphire, Basil Hayden, Grey Goose, New Amsterdam Oink Whitney, Surfside, Ginger Beer, Bartenders Manifesto book, Tonic, Club Soda, Glitter Salt, Bitters, Cocktail Napkins.

Valued at $535. Donated by the Class of 2029.


Backyard BBQ & Seafood Boil | Value $400 item
Backyard BBQ & Seafood Boil | Value $400
$100

Starting bid

Wegmans Gift Card, Captain Chuckies Gift Card, Hills Seafood Gift Card & BBQ Accessories.

Valued at $400. Donated by the Class of 2030.

Jalen Hurts Autographed Football | Value $500 item
Jalen Hurts Autographed Football | Value $500
$125

Starting bid

An autographed football by Super Bowl LIX Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Certificate of authenticity included.

Valued at $500. Donated by Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Films Tour for 4 | Value $500 item
NFL Films Tour for 4 | Value $500
$125

Starting bid

Tickets for 4 to tour NFL Films studio in Mt. Laurel, NJ.

Valued at $500. Donated by NFL Films / the Menzel Family.

Montage Mountain 4 Season Passes | Value $2000 item
Montage Mountain 4 Season Passes | Value $2000
$250

Starting bid

4 Season passes for Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA.

Valued at $2000. Donated by Montage Mountain.

Whitford Foursome with Carts | Value $600 item
Whitford Foursome with Carts | Value $600
$150

Starting bid

Fees and carts for 4 at Whitford Country Club.

Valued at $600. Donated by Whitford Country Club.

Applecross Country Club Foursome | Value $400 item
Applecross Country Club Foursome | Value $400
$100

Starting bid

Fees for 4 at Applecross Country Club.

Valued at $400. Donated by Applecross Country Club.

Downingtown Country Club Foursome | Value $400 item
Downingtown Country Club Foursome | Value $400
$100

Starting bid

Fees for 4 at Downingtown Country Club.

Valued at $400. Donated by Downingtown Country Club.

Beat the Bomb Philadelphia | Value $300 item
Beat the Bomb Philadelphia | Value $300
$100

Starting bid

Includes a 1 hour session with photos and videos from the Bomb Room for 4-6 players. Ages 8+.

Valued at $300. Donated by Philadelphia Mission Experience.

Downingtown Guest Coach Experience | Value PRICELESS item
Downingtown Guest Coach Experience | Value PRICELESS
$100

Starting bid

Join the Downingtown football team on October 2, 2026 as the Cougars take on Bishop Shanahan on their turf. Be there for game arrival, warm-ups, and on the field for the game with the coaches. A priceless experience donated by Coach Matta, coaching staff and the football team.

Metal Eagles Sign | Value $250 item
Metal Eagles Sign | Value $250
$75

Starting bid

Show your Eagles pride with this handcrafted Eagles sign.

Valued at $250. Donated by the Evergreen Enterprises / the Peterson family.

PA Rail Bikes | Value $250 item
PA Rail Bikes | Value $250
$75

Starting bid

2 hours, 4 person (quad) Rail Bike Experience.

Valued at $250. Donated by the Myles family.

Global Flavors, Local Tables | $270 item
Global Flavors, Local Tables | $270
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy global flavors in the Downingtown/Exton area.

Valued at $270. Gift cards donated by Myrtoz, Pomodoro, Liberty Union, Nice Chinese and The Borough.

Bourbon Basket | Value RARE item
Bourbon Basket | Value RARE
$150

Starting bid

Buffalo Trace, Phillies edition Makers Mark, Wellers, Colonel E.H. Taylor & accessories are in this selection from a personal collection donated by Michael Bacchini. Value is hard to assign for this basket, as it is priceless for bourbon lovers.

The Ultimate Epicurean | Value $250 item
The Ultimate Epicurean | Value $250
$75

Starting bid

Come enjoy the ultimate EPICURIAN dining experiences!

Valued at $250. Gift Cards donated by bloom, Pietro's Prime, Chelsey's Tavern and mother.

A Local Taste of Town | Value $270 item
A Local Taste of Town | Value $270
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy gift cards from all over town.

Valued at $270. Donations from Appetites on Main, Ludwig's, PJ Whelihan's, Limoncello and Marchwood Tavern.

Tailgate Time! | Value $250 item
Tailgate Time! | Value $250
$75

Starting bid

Blackstone 17" Tabletop Griddle, Case of Sly Fox Excursion variety pack and Righteous Felon Beer Jerky.

Valued at $250. Donated by Lowe's Sly Fox and Righteous Felon.

Brian Dawkins Autographed Framed Photo | Value $240 item
Brian Dawkins Autographed Framed Photo | Value $240
$75

Starting bid

Autographed framed photo of legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame Safety, Brian Dawkins (aka Weapon X).

Valued at $240. Donated by Strategic Sports Management / Pat Waters (Limitless).

Beautiful Skin by Tatcha | Value $455 item
Beautiful Skin by Tatcha | Value $455
$125

Starting bid

Tacha Skin Care Set: Cleansing Oil, Rice Polish Exfoliator, Silk Peony Eye Cream, Essence Antiaging Skin Treatment, Silk Cream Moisturizer, Lip Balm.

Valued at $455. Donated by Beautiful Skin by Tatcha / the Heim Family.

Downingtown Football Basket | Value $250 item
Downingtown Football Basket | Value $250
$75

Starting bid

Blue & Gold Camp Registration & Downingtown Football Merch: Royal Blue Sweatshirt, Bucket Hat, Travel Mug, Water Jug, Duffle Bag.

Valued at $250. Donated by DEFA.

Phillies Game (6 tickets) & Batting Practice | Value $300 item
Phillies Game (6 tickets) & Batting Practice | Value $300
$75

Starting bid

6 tickets to the Philadelphia Phillies game on May 6th @ 6:30PM and exclusive season ticket holder Batting Practice @ 3:30PM. Game seats are Section 145 Row 3 Seats 16-22 (on the isle).

Valued at $300. Donated by the Anderson Family.

Beauty in a Bottle | Value $465 item
Beauty in a Bottle | Value $465
$125

Starting bid

MILK MADE SKIN: Milk Drunk, Milk Boost, Milk Drench; Perfect Formula Nail Polish; SARA HAPP: Lip Slip Balm, Lip Scrub, Lip Plumper, Lip Slip Gloss, Lip Elixir; Smile Actives

Valued at $465. Donated by Milk Made Skin Care / Sarah Shafer

Tara Lerch Photography | Value $300 item
Tara Lerch Photography | Value $300
$75

Starting bid

$300 Gift Certificate towards Tara Lerch Creative Session Fee and Custom Artwork.

Valued at $300. Donated by Tara Lerch Creative.

Radiance Redefined | Value $420 item
Radiance Redefined | Value $420
$125

Starting bid

Tyme Iron, Body Firm Crepe Erase Body Repair Treatment, Body Firming Resurfacing Serum, Body Firm Neck Serum, Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator

Valued at $420. Donated by Milk Made Skin Care / Sarah Shafer.

Tuttle Marketing Football Merch Basket | Value $515 item
Tuttle Marketing Football Merch Basket | Value $515
$150

Starting bid

All items are embroidered with the D East Football logo

Ladies Zero Restriction Sofia Quarter Zip Pullover - ladies size medium

Vineyard Vines Captain Tote Bag

Nike Full Zip Soft Shell Jacket - men's size LX

Under Armour Team Vanish Hooded Long Sleeve Tee - men's size large

Sport Tek Super Heavy Weight Hoodie - men's size large

Valued at $515. Donated by Tuttle Marketing / Lea Engle.

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