2026 5th Annual Fan Fest SILENT AUCTION

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Starting bid
Solo Stove with Logs, 2 Bleacher Seats, Football Bogg Bag, Collapsible Wagon, Football Blanket, Yeti, Body Warmers.
Valued at $750. Donated by the Class of 2027.
Starting bid
SCRATCH-OFFs
The Glenlivet, Kilbrin Irish Whiskey, Kavanagh Irish Cream, Guinness and Irish Decor.
Valued at $400. Donated by the Class of 2028.
Starting bid
Whiskey Ice Cubes, Beverage Tub, Bar Tools & Shaker, On the Rocks: Old Fashion, Cosmo, Whiskey Sour, Blue Hawaiian, Classic Daiquiri, Manhattan, Casamigos Reposado, Woodford Reserve, Jameson Black Barrel, Bumbu Rum, Van Gogh Vodka, Bombay Sapphire, Basil Hayden, Grey Goose, New Amsterdam Oink Whitney, Surfside, Ginger Beer, Bartenders Manifesto book, Tonic, Club Soda, Glitter Salt, Bitters, Cocktail Napkins.
Valued at $535. Donated by the Class of 2029.
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Wegmans Gift Card, Captain Chuckies Gift Card, Hills Seafood Gift Card & BBQ Accessories.
Valued at $400. Donated by the Class of 2030.
Starting bid
An autographed football by Super Bowl LIX Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Certificate of authenticity included.
Valued at $500. Donated by Philadelphia Eagles.
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Tickets for 4 to tour NFL Films studio in Mt. Laurel, NJ.
Valued at $500. Donated by NFL Films / the Menzel Family.
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4 Season passes for Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA.
Valued at $2000. Donated by Montage Mountain.
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Fees and carts for 4 at Whitford Country Club.
Valued at $600. Donated by Whitford Country Club.
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Fees for 4 at Applecross Country Club.
Valued at $400. Donated by Applecross Country Club.
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Fees for 4 at Downingtown Country Club.
Valued at $400. Donated by Downingtown Country Club.
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Includes a 1 hour session with photos and videos from the Bomb Room for 4-6 players. Ages 8+.
Valued at $300. Donated by Philadelphia Mission Experience.
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Join the Downingtown football team on October 2, 2026 as the Cougars take on Bishop Shanahan on their turf. Be there for game arrival, warm-ups, and on the field for the game with the coaches. A priceless experience donated by Coach Matta, coaching staff and the football team.
Starting bid
Show your Eagles pride with this handcrafted Eagles sign.
Valued at $250. Donated by the Evergreen Enterprises / the Peterson family.
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2 hours, 4 person (quad) Rail Bike Experience.
Valued at $250. Donated by the Myles family.
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Enjoy global flavors in the Downingtown/Exton area.
Valued at $270. Gift cards donated by Myrtoz, Pomodoro, Liberty Union, Nice Chinese and The Borough.
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Buffalo Trace, Phillies edition Makers Mark, Wellers, Colonel E.H. Taylor & accessories are in this selection from a personal collection donated by Michael Bacchini. Value is hard to assign for this basket, as it is priceless for bourbon lovers.
Starting bid
Come enjoy the ultimate EPICURIAN dining experiences!
Valued at $250. Gift Cards donated by bloom, Pietro's Prime, Chelsey's Tavern and mother.
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Enjoy gift cards from all over town.
Valued at $270. Donations from Appetites on Main, Ludwig's, PJ Whelihan's, Limoncello and Marchwood Tavern.
Starting bid
Blackstone 17" Tabletop Griddle, Case of Sly Fox Excursion variety pack and Righteous Felon Beer Jerky.
Valued at $250. Donated by Lowe's Sly Fox and Righteous Felon.
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Autographed framed photo of legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame Safety, Brian Dawkins (aka Weapon X).
Valued at $240. Donated by Strategic Sports Management / Pat Waters (Limitless).
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Tacha Skin Care Set: Cleansing Oil, Rice Polish Exfoliator, Silk Peony Eye Cream, Essence Antiaging Skin Treatment, Silk Cream Moisturizer, Lip Balm.
Valued at $455. Donated by Beautiful Skin by Tatcha / the Heim Family.
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Blue & Gold Camp Registration & Downingtown Football Merch: Royal Blue Sweatshirt, Bucket Hat, Travel Mug, Water Jug, Duffle Bag.
Valued at $250. Donated by DEFA.
Starting bid
6 tickets to the Philadelphia Phillies game on May 6th @ 6:30PM and exclusive season ticket holder Batting Practice @ 3:30PM. Game seats are Section 145 Row 3 Seats 16-22 (on the isle).
Valued at $300. Donated by the Anderson Family.
Starting bid
MILK MADE SKIN: Milk Drunk, Milk Boost, Milk Drench; Perfect Formula Nail Polish; SARA HAPP: Lip Slip Balm, Lip Scrub, Lip Plumper, Lip Slip Gloss, Lip Elixir; Smile Actives
Valued at $465. Donated by Milk Made Skin Care / Sarah Shafer
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$300 Gift Certificate towards Tara Lerch Creative Session Fee and Custom Artwork.
Valued at $300. Donated by Tara Lerch Creative.
Starting bid
Tyme Iron, Body Firm Crepe Erase Body Repair Treatment, Body Firming Resurfacing Serum, Body Firm Neck Serum, Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Valued at $420. Donated by Milk Made Skin Care / Sarah Shafer.
Starting bid
All items are embroidered with the D East Football logo
Ladies Zero Restriction Sofia Quarter Zip Pullover - ladies size medium
Vineyard Vines Captain Tote Bag
Nike Full Zip Soft Shell Jacket - men's size LX
Under Armour Team Vanish Hooded Long Sleeve Tee - men's size large
Sport Tek Super Heavy Weight Hoodie - men's size large
Valued at $515. Donated by Tuttle Marketing / Lea Engle.
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