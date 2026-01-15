2026 5th Grade Promotion Event Sponsor Donations

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This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!
This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!
This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!
This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!
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