Canyon View PTO

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Canyon View PTO

About this event

2026 5th Grade Promotion Event Sponsor Donations

5th Grade Promotion Event Donation $50
$50

This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!

5th Grade Promotion Event Donation $100
$100

This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!

5th Grade Promotion Event Donation $500
$500

This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!

5th Grade Promotion Event Donation $1000
$1,000

This donation will directly support our 5th Grade Promotion Events, helping to create a memorable and exciting end-of-year celebration for our students!

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