2026 5th Grade Promotion Fund

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About this event
This donation will go towards the general 5th grade events fund, supporting all 5th Grade Promotion activities.
This donation will help ensure all 5th grade Coyotes can participate, regardless of donations, in the exciting activities we're planning. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!
Will be available for pickup at the school at a later date.
T-shirts will be worn at most 5th grade events. All students will be wearing them, so we encourage all students to have one.
https://bit.ly/CVES26ShirtSize
Optional T-shirts for parents to wear when volunteering at 5th Grade events.
https://bit.ly/CVES26ShirtSize
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!