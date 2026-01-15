Canyon View PTO

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Canyon View PTO

About this event

2026 5th Grade Promotion Fund

5th Grade General Donation Fund
$50

This donation will go towards the general 5th grade events fund, supporting all 5th Grade Promotion activities.

Sponsor a 5th Grader
$15

This donation will help ensure all 5th grade Coyotes can participate, regardless of donations, in the exciting activities we're planning. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!

Yard Sign
$8

Will be available for pickup at the school at a later date.

5th Grade Student T-Shirt
$13

T-shirts will be worn at most 5th grade events. All students will be wearing them, so we encourage all students to have one.
https://bit.ly/CVES26ShirtSize

5th Grade Parent/Volunteer T-Shirt
$15

Optional T-shirts for parents to wear when volunteering at 5th Grade events.
https://bit.ly/CVES26ShirtSize

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!