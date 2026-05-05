Providence Zen Center

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Providence Zen Center

About this event

2026 7 Day YMJJ

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

Daily YMJJ - Sustainer
$108

Sit a minimum of 3 days; enter Saturday or Wednesday; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat, or after lunch on Saturday.

Weekly YMJJ - Sustainer
$594

Room & board is included in retreat fee (double occupancy); Enter on Saturday morning; Exit on Friday after lunch.

Daily YMJJ - Benefactor
$180

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

Weekly YMJJ - Benefactor
$990

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

YMJJ Single Room Upgrade
$50

Book in addition to the YMJJ daily or weekly rate - pending availability

Add a donation for Providence Zen Center

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