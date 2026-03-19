743D MI BN "Birds of Prey" 3rd Annual Golf Scramble

Get Your Tickets for the 743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble! 🎟 Ticket Includes: ✔️ Entry into the tournament ✔️ Green fees, cart rental & range balls ✔️ A great time supporting our service members! 📌

IMPORTANT: When purchasing your ticket, please include the first and last names of all team members as well as your Team Name in the notes section to ensure smooth check-in on the day of the event. Secure your spot today and get ready to tee off for a great cause! ⛳