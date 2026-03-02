2026 779 Champion Drive

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About this event
Burleson, TX 76028
SOLD! Thank you TB LONGHORNS! Your business listed on all promotional and printed materials as Champion Drive Presented By [Business Name]. Comes with a team and hole sponsor. Logo prominently displayed on banner.
2nd Tier logo placement on banner and promotional materials. Hole Sponsor and comes with a team.
SOLD! Thank you ANDERSON I & E. 2nd Tier logo placement on banner and promotional materials. Displayed prominently around lunch activities. Comes with a Hole Sponsor and team.
Hole Sponsorship, team and 3rd tier logo placement on banner. Comes with a team.
LIMITED Title sponsor for the bar/drink area. Logo prominently displayed in appropriate areas and hole sponsor. Promotional materials advertising as provided by sponsor.
Set up at a hole as an official hole sponsor. Comes with a team of four. Logo listed on banner.
Official Sponsor of the Closes to the Pin prize. Logo included on banner.
Official Sponsor of the Longest Drive prize. Logo included on banner.
Can't make the event or have a team? Have your logo listed on the banner as an event supporter!
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