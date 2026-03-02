Johnson County Youth Syndicate

Hosted by

Johnson County Youth Syndicate

About this event

2026 779 Champion Drive

13765 Southern Oaks Dr

Burleson, TX 76028

"The Herd Boss" Title Sponsor
$5,000

SOLD! Thank you TB LONGHORNS! Your business listed on all promotional and printed materials as Champion Drive Presented By [Business Name]. Comes with a team and hole sponsor. Logo prominently displayed on banner.

"Hold the Gate"
$3,000

2nd Tier logo placement on banner and promotional materials. Hole Sponsor and comes with a team.

"The Chuckwagon" Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

SOLD! Thank you ANDERSON I & E. 2nd Tier logo placement on banner and promotional materials. Displayed prominently around lunch activities. Comes with a Hole Sponsor and team.

Par Sponsor
$1,500

Hole Sponsorship, team and 3rd tier logo placement on banner. Comes with a team.

"The Watering Hole" Bar Sponsor
$1,500

LIMITED Title sponsor for the bar/drink area. Logo prominently displayed in appropriate areas and hole sponsor. Promotional materials advertising as provided by sponsor.

Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Set up at a hole as an official hole sponsor. Comes with a team of four. Logo listed on banner.

FOUR PERSON TEAM
$750

Team of four. Please email names to [email protected]

Closest to the Pin
$500

Official Sponsor of the Closes to the Pin prize. Logo included on banner.

Longest Drive
$500

Official Sponsor of the Longest Drive prize. Logo included on banner.

Banner Sponsor
$350

Can't make the event or have a team? Have your logo listed on the banner as an event supporter!

Add a donation for Johnson County Youth Syndicate

$

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