2026 7th Annual Heath’s Taste of Summer & Car Show

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About this event
• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.
• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • DJ gives credit to your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.
• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • Banner on fence at Davis-Shai House during event. • DJ gives credit to your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.
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