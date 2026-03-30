Hosted by

Heath Community Arts Council

About this event

2026 7th Annual Heath’s Taste of Summer & Car Show

301 Central Pkwy

Heath, OH 43056, USA

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • DJ gives credit to your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

• Set-up an information table for your business during the event. • Banner on fence at Davis-Shai House during event. • DJ gives credit to your business during the event. • Your business will be advertised on our social media (2 Facebook pages and Website) on a business highlight post.

Add a donation for Heath Community Arts Council

$

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