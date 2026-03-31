Giving Mac Inc

Hosted by

Giving Mac Inc

About this event

2026 8-Gun Table Raffle - Raffle Prize Sponsorship

5775 20th Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54703, USA

8-Gun Table Raffle Sponsorship
$3,750
Become the exclusive sponsor of one of the most thrilling moments of the night: the 8-Gun Table Raffle. Eight lucky guests seated together will each win a firearm in one unforgettable drawing. As the sponsor, you'll receive premium visibility, featured recognition in event promotions, and a standout role in supporting veteran wellness through this high-impact prize.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!