2026 8-Gun Table Raffle - Raffle Prize Sponsorship

Become the exclusive sponsor of one of the most thrilling moments of the night: the 8-Gun Table Raffle. Eight lucky guests seated together will each win a firearm in one unforgettable drawing. As the sponsor, you'll receive premium visibility, featured recognition in event promotions, and a standout role in supporting veteran wellness through this high-impact prize.

Become the exclusive sponsor of one of the most thrilling moments of the night: the 8-Gun Table Raffle. Eight lucky guests seated together will each win a firearm in one unforgettable drawing. As the sponsor, you'll receive premium visibility, featured recognition in event promotions, and a standout role in supporting veteran wellness through this high-impact prize.

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