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NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

About this event

2026 8th Grade Fees

FULL PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2/26 item
FULL PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2/26
$330

Two days, one night. Students will travel to Pocono Valley Resort. Students will sleep in cabins, choose from a variety of activities and bond with their fellow classmates.

If possible pay in full by 4/1

Split payment-
1st half due 4/1
2nd half due 5/1

1ST PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2 item
1ST PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2
$165

1st Half Due 4/1

2ND PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2 item
2ND PAYMENT - 8th Grade Overnight Trip, 6/1-6/2
$165

2nd Half Due 5/1

8th Grade Boat Cruise, 6/18/26 item
8th Grade Boat Cruise, 6/18/26
$150

Students will embark on a cruise of the East River, for a night of dining and dancing. The cruise will pass the Statue Liberty, and will travel up the Hudson. Arrive by 6pm, and the cruise will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Full Payment by 5/15

Graduation Fee item
Graduation Fee
$150

$150 per student. Covers the costs of the graduation ceremony venue, diploma cases, stage decor, professional photograph, swag.

Sponsor a Student ($50)
$50

Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!

Sponsor a Student ($100)
$100

Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!

Sponsor a Student
$150

Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!

Sponsor a Student
$330

Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!

Add a donation for NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

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