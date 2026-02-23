2026 8th Grade Fees

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About this event
Two days, one night. Students will travel to Pocono Valley Resort. Students will sleep in cabins, choose from a variety of activities and bond with their fellow classmates.
If possible pay in full by 4/1
Split payment-
1st half due 4/1
2nd half due 5/1
1st Half Due 4/1
2nd Half Due 5/1
Students will embark on a cruise of the East River, for a night of dining and dancing. The cruise will pass the Statue Liberty, and will travel up the Hudson. Arrive by 6pm, and the cruise will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Full Payment by 5/15
$150 per student. Covers the costs of the graduation ceremony venue, diploma cases, stage decor, professional photograph, swag.
Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!
Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!
Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!
Help a student cover 8th grade fees. Thank you!
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