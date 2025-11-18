First Tee - Greater Austin

Hosted by

First Tee - Greater Austin

About this raffle

2026 9 Core Values Luncheon Raffle

(1) Raffle Ticket
$20

One Raffle Ticket for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.

(3) Raffle Tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.

(7) Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 7 tickets

Seven Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Add a donation for First Tee - Greater Austin

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!