2026 9 Core Values Luncheon Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
One Raffle Ticket for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Three Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Seven Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two spots on the Lajitas Golf Trip, which includes a three-day and two-night stay and three rounds of golf at the Lajitas Golf Resort on Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!