2026 9th Annual Putt & Pub Crawl

Single Golfer item
Single Golfer
$125
Available until Mar 1

Player fee includes:
• Contiental Breakfast at registration
• 9 putting holes of golf • 3 free drink tickets
• Halfway House foursome photo booth • Free food at all locations
• Awards ceremony, raffle, light fare • Commemorative gift

Two Golfers item
Two Golfers
$250
Available until Mar 1

Two Golfers
$250
Available until Mar 1
• Continental Breakfast at registration
• 9 putting holes of golf • 3 free drink tickets
• Halfway House foursome photo booth • Free food at all locations
• Awards ceremony, raffle, light fare • Commemorative gift

Three Golfers item
Three Golfers
$375
Available until Mar 1

Each Players fee includes:
• Continental Breakfast at registration
• 9 putting holes of golf • 3 free drink tickets
• Halfway House foursome photo booth • Free food at all locations
• Awards ceremony, raffle, light fare • Commemorative gift

Four Golfers item
Four Golfers
$500
Available until Mar 1

Four Golfers
$500
Available until Mar 1
• Continental Breakfast at registration
• 9 putting holes of golf • 3 free drink tickets
• Halfway House foursome photo booth • Free food at all locations
• Awards ceremony, raffle, light fare • Commemorative gift

One Tee Sign item
One Tee Sign
$150

Your logo and information will be displayed at a golf hole.

Two Tee Signs item
Two Tee Signs
$250

Two Tee Signs
$250

Three Tee Signs item
Three Tee Signs
$300

Three Tee Signs
$300

Solo Hole Signage item
Solo Hole Signage
$500

Be then only sign on one hole!
6 holes available. Also, signage at awards ceremony and
raffle location.

Awards Sponsor
$300

Signage at the awards ceremony and raffle location.

Blue Sponsor - 2 Golfers and 2 Tee Signs
$650

Includes two golfers, signage at awards ceremony and raffles, and two tee signs.

Gold Sponsor- 1 Foursome, 3 Tee Signs
$1,200

Includes 1 foursome, logo on commemorative photo, signage at awards ceremony and raffles, and three tee signs.

Platinum Sponsor - 2 Foursomes, 4 Tee Signs
$1,800

Includes two foursomes, logo on commemorative photo, signage at awards ceremony and raffles, and four tee signs.

