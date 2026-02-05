2026 A Celebration Under the Stars

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Sip in style with this fun and fabulous Dunkin’ basket featuring a trendy pink Dunkin’ cup, a chic Stony Clover fanny pack, a $75 Dunkin’ gift card, delicious Dunkin’ coffee, and so much more! Perfect for the ultimate coffee lover. Value $430.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate night of fun at Dave & Buster’s, Port Saint Lucie! This package includes 10 Power Cards with unlimited video game play, one drink ticket per person (up to 10 guests), a private space rental for up to 2 hours, and more. Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or a friends’ night out. Value $500.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience at Frazier Creek in Stuart, Florida! This exclusive package includes a private tour and tasting for up to 8 guests, plus a bottle of Gatorshine, Frazier Reserve Whiskey, a Frazier shirt, Smoke’n Chunks, and a signature whiskey glass. Perfect for bourbon lovers and craft spirit enthusiasts. Value over $200.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or your favorite coffee lover!) to a cozy coffee experience with this charming package from Southern Salt & Coffee Co. Enjoy a $50 gift card, delicious coffee toffee, freshly roasted coffee, a classic French press, and two beautiful coffee mugs—everything you need for the perfect pour. Value over $150.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautifully curated picnic for two with The Picnic Point, complete with a delicious charcuterie spread and a bottle of champagne. This dreamy package also includes elegant wine glasses, decadent chocolates, and a candle to set the perfect mood. Value $385.
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with 7 free classes at Core Complex! Whether you're looking to build strength, increase endurance, or try something new, this package is the perfect way to experience energizing workouts in a motivating environment. Value over $200.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of a cozy Italian evening home with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring a gift card to The Sourdough Fox for fresh, handcrafted sourdough bread. Enjoy pasta and savory sauce paired perfectly with wine, olives, tea, and gourmet popcorn, plus GraceWay Village wine glasses to complete your table. Value over $185.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this rejuvenating package featuring classes from Soul Moves, a soothing massage with Mark Bozzo, and a pampering nail service from Emm Nails. Also included are a yoga mat, water bottle, and calming tea from Honey Bee Hallow Apothecary to help you unwind at home. Value $275.
Starting bid
Discover the powerful journey of Manny Mendez, a talented local artist and author who transformed a life of struggle into a story of hope. Having spent over 15 years in institutions and prisons and battled addiction, Manny found purpose and healing through faith and resilience. His art and writing are a testament to overcoming adversity and inspiring others to find strength in their own journeys. Value Priceless.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate getaway with a 4-hour private charter for two aboard Reef Runner! Value $500.
Starting bid
Bring the fun and flavor to any event with a 30-minute party from Kona Ice! (zip codes 34950, 34949, 34947, 34945) Perfect for birthdays, school events, or quick celebrations, this mini party delivers colorful shaved ice, sweet treats, and lots of smiles. Value $150
Starting bid
Indulge in a little self-care and style with this fabulous package! Enjoy a professional Opalescence from JD Schwerer treatment, a chic Michael Kors Berkley Legacy clutch, gift cards to Emm Nails, and a gift card from Chaney's Flower Shop to brighten your day. Value over $400.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious self-care basket! Snuggle up in a plush wrap while enjoying mixers, a foot care collection, and rejuvenating face masks. Plus, indulge in gift vouchers for Studio Bella Groom and Glam and Holistic Esthetics, along with two gift cards from Emm Nails for the perfect pampering session. Value over $350
Starting bid
Delight your taste buds with this elegant package featuring two gift certificates to Sunrise City Cafe, four GraceWay Village wine glasses, and gourmet Olive & Cocoa snacks. Raise a toast with a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc and champagne, perfect for a cozy night in or a celebratory gathering. Value over $250
Starting bid
This versatile leather bag from Classic Boho Bags features authentic LV detailing. Wear it crossbody for hands-free convenience, or remove the strap to use it as a chic clutch. Including a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc and Two GraceWay Village Wine Glasses (not pictured). Value over $350.
Starting bid
Enhance your home and your senses with this unique package! Enjoy a gift voucher from Coastal Edge Construction & Remodeling for your next project, a stunning glass bowl with gold accents, and a selection of exquisite teas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Value over $350
Starting bid
Elevate your style and unwind in luxury with this fabulous package! It includes a classic Dooney & Bourke leather handbag, a stylish Jaxxon bracelet, two gift cards to Emm Nails, and two bottles of wine paired with GraceWay Village wine bottles—perfect for gifting yourself or a loved one. Value over $350.
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with two 2-day/1-night stays at the beautiful Hutchinson Island Hotel! Enjoy sun, sand, and stunning ocean views while taking in all the comforts of this coastal retreat. Bid high and treat yourself—or someone special—to the perfect mini-vacation by the sea! Value over $450.
Starting bid
Take your fitness to the next level with this dynamic package featuring sessions at Live Well Fitness Center, access to an intense and results-driven Training Camp, and specialized coaching from Barwis. Perfect for anyone ready to build strength, boost endurance, and achieve their health goals. Value $478.
Starting bid
Two Season Passes to the 34th Annual Florida Renaissance Festival and Crafts Village in Deerfield Beach. Weekends only (rain or shine). Value $350.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!