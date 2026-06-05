2026 A-Club Hall of Fame Banquet

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About this event
1 Table of ten and whole page color ad
Five banquet tickets and whole page color ad
Two banquet tickets and whole page color ad
Last day to purchase tickets is October 17th at 11:59p.
Last day to purchase tickets is October 17th at 11:59p.
Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Color, two center pages, and two complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Full page color ads come with one complimentary booklet. Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.
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