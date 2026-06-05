Alcorn State University A Club Alumni Association

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Alcorn State University A Club Alumni Association

About this event

2026 A-Club Hall of Fame Banquet

1600 Mulberry St

Vicksburg, MS 39180, USA

Purple Level
$5,000

1 Table of ten and whole page color ad

Gold Level
$2,500

Five banquet tickets and whole page color ad

Silver Level
$1,000

Two banquet tickets and whole page color ad

Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Last day to purchase tickets is October 17th at 11:59p.

Individual Ticket
$75

Last day to purchase tickets is October 17th at 11:59p.

Inside Front Cover
$500

Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Inside Back Cover
$500

Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Outside Back Cover
$500

Color and three complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Centerfold
$400

Color, two center pages, and two complimentary booklets Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Full Page Color Ad
$150

Full page color ads come with one complimentary booklet. Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Full Page Black/White Ad
$100

Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Half Page Black/White Ad
$50

Ad purchase deadline is October 17th. Please email ads to [email protected] by October 17th, 2026. Ads may be submitted as jpeg or pdf.

Souvenir Booklet
$30
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