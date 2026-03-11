2026 A Legacy of Grace Souvenir Booklet

Souvenir Cotillion Book – Physical Copy ($25)

Take home a beautiful keepsake from the Shelby Alumnae Chapter Cotillion with our limited-edition Souvenir Book. This commemorative booklet highlights our outstanding Debutantes, sponsors, and the memorable moments that make this event so special.





Only 65 physical copies are available, so be sure to secure yours while supplies last. This printed keepsake is the perfect way to remember the elegance, tradition, and celebration of this year’s Cotillion.





All souvenir book purchases are non-refundable.