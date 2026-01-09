Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia

Hosted by

Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia

About this event

A Night at Revel Run- 2026

555 S Dancer Rd

Chelsea, MI 48118

Bronze Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Dinner Tickets

Recognition at the event


Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.

Dinner Ticket
$125

Includes dinner for one and complimentary beer and wine until 7:45. Cash bar for other beverages is available as well.
Cash bar for all beverages starting at 7:45.
Live entertainment from BoVine at 8:00 pm.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

 Dinner tickets not included 


Recognition at a national level, on social media, and recognition at the event 


Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.

Band Sponsor
$500

Dinner tickets not included


Recognition at the event and on social media


Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.

Event Sponsor
$200

Dinner tickets not included


Recognition at the event


Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.

Band Only Ticket
$20

Ticket includes live entertainment from BoVine. Cash bar available.
Entrance to event starts at 7:00pm.
No raffles or silent auction
Ticket price includes a donation to Families for FA

Add a donation for Families for Friedreich’s Ataxia

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