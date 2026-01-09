A Night at Revel Run- 2026

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About this event
2 Dinner Tickets
Recognition at the event
Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.
Includes dinner for one and complimentary beer and wine until 7:45. Cash bar for other beverages is available as well.
Cash bar for all beverages starting at 7:45.
Live entertainment from BoVine at 8:00 pm.
Dinner tickets not included
Recognition at a national level, on social media, and recognition at the event
Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.
Dinner tickets not included
Recognition at the event and on social media
Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.
Dinner tickets not included
Recognition at the event
Please note, if purchased after 2/20/26 verbal recognition, rather than posted recognition, will be provided.
Ticket includes live entertainment from BoVine. Cash bar available.
Entrance to event starts at 7:00pm.
No raffles or silent auction
Ticket price includes a donation to Families for FA
$
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