2026 A Night of Icons- Tricky Tray Event

About this event
Ticket covers entry, light appetizers, and one sheet of blue tickets (25)
*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.
These tickets are for black ribbon prizes valued under $100
*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.
These tickets are for silver ribbon prizes valued over $100
*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.
This includes 1 sheet of blue (25) tickets and 1 sheet of pink (10) tickets
*does not include entry
*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.
This includes 2 sheets of blue tickets (50) and 1 sheet of pink tickets (10)
*Does not include entry
*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.
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