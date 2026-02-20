Junior Womans Club Of Harrington Park

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Junior Womans Club Of Harrington Park

About this event

2026 A Night of Icons- Tricky Tray Event

595 Broadway

Norwood, NJ 07648, USA

General Admission-$35
$35

Ticket covers entry, light appetizers, and one sheet of blue tickets (25)

*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.

1 sheet of blue tickets (25)
$10
Available until Apr 30

These tickets are for black ribbon prizes valued under $100


*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.

1 sheet of pink tickets (10)
$10
Available until Apr 30

These tickets are for silver ribbon prizes valued over $100


*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.

I love a deal!
$17
Available until Apr 30

This includes 1 sheet of blue (25) tickets and 1 sheet of pink (10) tickets

*does not include entry


*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.

Icon Package
$25
Available until Apr 30

This includes 2 sheets of blue tickets (50) and 1 sheet of pink tickets (10)

*Does not include entry

*Zeffy automatically adds a tip at check out to support their free platform. This is not a fee from our organization. You can change it to $0 at checkout if you prefer.

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