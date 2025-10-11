Hosted by

Morris County (NJ) Chapter The Links Incorporated

About this event

2026 A Royal Emerald Affair

The Legacy Castle 141 NJ-23

Pompton Plains, NJ 07444, USA

Green Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

Package includes:

·         Preferred seating for twenty (two tables)

·         One full-page digital journal ad (premium placement: inside front, inside back or back cover)

·         Five-minute speaking opportunity during event 

·         At-event recognition from the podium 

·         Poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance 

·         Acknowledgment on social media channels 

·         Priority access to buffet

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Package includes:

·         Preferred seating for ten (one table) 

·         One full-page digital journal ad 

·         Five-minute speaking opportunity during event 

·         At-event recognition from the podium 

·         Poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance 

·         Acknowledgment on social media channels 

·         Priority access to buffet

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Package includes:

·         Preferred seating for five

·         One full-page digital journal ad

·         At-event recognition from the podium 

·         Poster or banner with logo or name displayed at event entrance 

·         Acknowledgment on social media channels 

·         Priority access to buffet

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Package includes:

·         Preferred seating for two 

·         One full-page digital journal ad

·         At-event recognition from the podium 

·         Priority access to buffet

Individual Ticket
$240

Individual ticket

Full Page Digital Ad
$250

Ad dimensions: 9.75”h x 7.75”w

Half Page Digital Ad
$125

Ad dimensions: 4.875”h x 7.75”w

Quarter Page Digital Ad
$75

Ad dimensions: 4.875”h x 3.875”w

