2026 A-WING Layover Lounge at MRO Americas

Step into the spotlight as the exclusive sponsor of the Rise & Shine Coffee Bar at the Layover Lounge during MRO Americas. This high-energy networking hub is where the industry gathers to start the day. This premium opportunity ensures your brand is front and center with maximum visibility and influence among aviation’s decision-makers.
• Premium logo placement on all breakfast signage
• Speaking opportunity during breakfast welcome
• Recognition in all marketing materials, social media, and A-WING website
• Dedicated email campaign to attendees
• Full-page ad on A-WING website
• One-Year Corporate Membership for up to 100 individuals
Take center stage as the exclusive sponsor of the Main Stage & A/V experience at MRO Americas. Every keynote, presentation, and wellness talk runs on your brand’s platform—making you the power behind the insights that shape the future of aviation. With your logo prominently featured, your brand is front-and-center at the very heart of the event.
• Logo displayed prominently on stage
• Recognition in event materials, social media, and A-WING website
• 1/2-page ad on A-WING website
• One-Year Corporate Membership for up to 100 individuals
Fuel the networking energy at MRO Americas as the exclusive sponsor of the Smoothie Bar in the Layover Lounge. Attendees will flock to this refreshing hub for a boost of flavor and vitality—while your brand is blended seamlessly into one of the most popular stops at the event.
Breathe life into MRO Americas as the exclusive sponsor of the Oxygen Bar. This unique activation delivers a refreshing, revitalizing experience that attendees will rave about—while your brand is tied to rejuvenation, innovation, and high-impact wellness.
Give attendees the ultimate recharge as the exclusive sponsor of the Massage Tables in the Layover Lounge. Your brand is associated with relaxation, relief, and care—creating a lasting impression as guests step away from the busy show floor and enjoy a moment of pure comfort.
Ruby Sponsorship ($6,000) | 1 Available
Shine as the sole Ruby Sponsor of the coveted Wellness & Self-Care Kits in the Layover Lounge at MRO Americas. This rare opportunity ensures your company’s logo is carried home by every attendee, making your brand a lasting part of their conference experience. More than just a giveaway, these kits symbolize your commitment to wellness, innovation, and the aviation community.
• Company logo featured on attendee wellness bags
• Recognition in marketing materials and social media
• 1/4-page ad on A-WING website
• One-Year Corporate Membership for up to 50 individuals
Emerald Sponsorship ($4,000) | Meditation Room 1
Step into serenity as the sponsor of one of two Meditation Rooms in the Layover Lounge at MRO Americas. These calming sanctuaries are among the most sought-after spaces at the event, offering attendees a rare chance to recharge, refocus, and find balance amidst the hustle of the show. Align your brand with wellness, tranquility, and care—an experience they’ll remember long after the event ends.
• Branding on signage
• Recognition in event program and social media
• 1/8-page ad on A-WING website
Emerald Sponsorship ($4,000) | Meditation Room 2
Step into serenity as the sponsor of one of two Meditation Rooms in the Layover Lounge at MRO Americas. These calming sanctuaries are among the most sought-after spaces at the event, offering attendees a rare chance to recharge, refocus, and find balance amidst the hustle of the show. Align your brand with wellness, tranquility, and care—an experience they’ll remember long after the event ends.
• Branding on signage
• Recognition in event program and social media
• 1/8-page ad on A-WING website
Pearl Sponsorships ($2,500) | SOCKS
Make your mark with a Pearl Sponsorship, covering one of A-WING’s signature swag items—socks, pins, luggage tags, or flip-flops. These branded keepsakes travel home with attendees, extending your visibility long after MRO Americas ends. It’s a cost-effective yet powerful way to showcase your support and put your brand directly in attendees’ hands.
Includes:
• Logo on signage at A-WING front Spa Table
• Recognition in event marketing and social media
• Recognition during the AvWeek/A-WING mentoring event
• Mention on A-WING website
Pearl Sponsorships ($2,500) | LAPEL PINS
Pearl Sponsorships ($2,500) | LUGGAGE TAGS
Pearl Sponsorships ($2,500) | FLIP-FLOPS
Show your support and shine as an Opal Sponsor at MRO Americas—an accessible yet impactful way to align your brand with A-WING’s mission and community. This sponsorship is the perfect entry point for companies who want visibility, recognition, and a meaningful presence without a large investment.
Includes:
• Logo on signage at A-WING front Spa Table
• Recognition in event marketing and social media
• Recognition during the AvWeek/A-WING mentoring event
• Mention on A-WING website
1-year Corporate Membership for up to 10 employees
