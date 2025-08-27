2026 A-WING Layover Lounge at MRO Americas

Diamond Sponsorship ($25,000)

Step into the spotlight as the exclusive sponsor of the Rise & Shine Coffee Bar at the Layover Lounge during MRO Americas. This high-energy networking hub is where the industry gathers to start the day. This premium opportunity ensures your brand is front and center with maximum visibility and influence among aviation’s decision-makers.

• Premium logo placement on all breakfast signage

• Speaking opportunity during breakfast welcome

• Recognition in all marketing materials, social media, and A-WING website

• Dedicated email campaign to attendees

• Full-page ad on A-WING website

• One-Year Corporate Membership for up to 100 individuals