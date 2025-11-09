2026 AAOP Night at the Races Sponsorships

Alliance, OH 44601, USA
We have 90 horses available for purchase at $10 each, and you can buy as many as you'd like. Horse and owner names will be printed in the program and announced during races. Purchase by March 27, 2026, to be included. Winning horse owners receive a prize!
You can sponsor one of the 10 races. In doing so, you get a quarter-page ad and your name printed on the race page of the program. Sponsors are announced prior to each race and your logo or name is displayed on the screen on the event night. Deadline is March 27, 2026.
Please email ad copy, logo, or ready-made ad to [email protected].
Ad purchases are not tax-deductible charitable contributions but may be deductible as a business advertising expense. Please consult your tax advisor.
