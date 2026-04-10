2026 Birdies for Abilities Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Registration and Payment

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About this event
• Sign advertising your business will be placed at one of the tee boxes on the course.
• Website and social media recognition
Bring your swag to hand out and interact with the golfers at the tee box.
• Sign with logo displayed at solo sponsored hole
• Opportunity to host a marketing table and/or activity at your hole
• Website and social media recognition
A chance for everyone to see your logo all day long!
• Sign with logo displayed on each golf cart
• Opportunity to set up a marketing table and/or activity at check‑in or on the course
• Website and social media recognition
After 18 holes of golf, everyone’s hungry!
• Sign with logo displayed on each table
• Large sign displayed at entrance
• Formal recognition during the dinner program
• Website and social media recognition
Thank you Merchants Bank!
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