Ability 2 Believe - The Brayden & Brooks Foundation

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Ability 2 Believe - The Brayden & Brooks Foundation

About this event

2026 Birdies for Abilities Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Registration and Payment

2015 Westview Dr

Hastings, MN 55033, USA

Silver Hole Sponsor - Sign
$150

• Sign advertising your business will be placed at one of the tee boxes on the course.
• Website and social media recognition

Gold Hole Sponsor - Represented
$200

Bring your swag to hand out and interact with the golfers at the tee box.

• Sign with logo displayed at solo sponsored hole
• Opportunity to host a marketing table and/or activity at your hole
• Website and social media recognition

Golf Cart Sponsor
$400

A chance for everyone to see your logo all day long!

• Sign with logo displayed on each golf cart
• Opportunity to set up a marketing table and/or activity at check‑in or on the course
• Website and social media recognition

Dinner Sponsor
$750

After 18 holes of golf, everyone’s hungry!

• Sign with logo displayed on each table
• Large sign displayed at entrance
• Formal recognition during the dinner program
• Website and social media recognition


Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$500

Thank you Merchants Bank!

Add a donation for Ability 2 Believe - The Brayden & Brooks Foundation

$

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