Abiquiu Arts Council

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Abiquiu Arts Council

About this event

2026 Abiquiú Studio Tour Registration Form ~ Deadline June 1

Abiquiu

NM 87510, USA

Indivdual Artist - pay by card
$125

For individual artists residing in Abiquiú who will pay by credit card at the end of this form. If you choose to buy out your volunteer hours, please put $130 in the "Add a donation for Abiquiu Arts Council" box at the bottom of your registration form.

Individual Artist - pay by mailed check
Free

For individual artists residing in Abiquiú who will mail in their $125 registration payment by check to Abiquiu Arts Council at PO Box 906, Abiquiu, NM 87510. If you choose to buy out your volunteer hours, please add $130 ($255 total) to your check total and include a note in your envelope.

Non-Northern NM Resident Family Member Artist - pay by card
$255

For immediate family members NOT residing within an approximate radius of 60 miles from Abiquiú, who will be showing at a family member's home during the tour. Pay by credit card at the end of this form. No volunteer requirement ($130 buy out included in registration fee).

Non-Northern NM Resident Family Member Artist - pay by card
Free

For immediate family members NOT residing within an approximate radius of 60 miles from Abiquiú, who will be showing at a family member's home during the tour. Mail in $255 registration payment by check to Abiquiu Arts Council at PO Box 906, Abiquiu, NM 87510. No volunteer requirement ($130 buy out included in registration fee).

Gallery - pay by card
$200

For galleries who will pay by credit card at the end of this form. To register as a gallery, you must be a verified local business operating within the tour boundaries that features your artwork OR the artwork of other artists (local or out-of-town). Examples: Tamara Kay/Nest Gallery, Abiquiú Dome Gallery & Shop, Bosshard Gallery.

Gallery - pay by mailed check
Free

For gallery artists who will mail in their $200 registration payment by check to Abiquiu Arts Council at PO Box 906, Abiquiu, NM 87510. If you choose to buy out your volunteer hours, please add $130 ($330 total) to your check total and include a note in your envelope.

Student 25 & younger - FREE
Free

The fee is waived for artists ages 25 and younger. No volunteer requirement.

Add a donation for Abiquiu Arts Council

$

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