Abiquiu Arts Council

Hosted by

Abiquiu Arts Council

About this event

2026 Abiquiú Studio Tour Sponsorship Levels

Abiquiu

NM 87510, USA

Cerro Pedernal Sponsor item
Cerro Pedernal Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits Include: Special Featured Logo on Studio Tour Map including 80-word short paragraph description. Logo Featured on Website w/ Link. Logo included on all advertising and social media. Logo Featured on Event Signage. Logo & Link Featured on Toureka
App w/ Sponsor Profile Page. DEADLINE IS JUNE 30TH.

Rio Chama Sponsor item
Rio Chama Sponsor
$500

Benefits Include: Logo Featured on Studio Tour Map & Website w/ 8-word tagline/bio description. Logo & Link featured on Toureka App. DEADLINE IS JUNE 30TH.

Entrada Sponsor item
Entrada Sponsor
$100

Benefits Include: Name Listed on Studio Tour Map & Website. Logo & Link Featured on Toureka App. DEADLINE IS JUNE 30TH.

Friends Sponsor item
Friends Sponsor
$50

Benefits Include: Name Listed on Studio Tour Map & Website. DEADLINE IS JUNE 30TH.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!