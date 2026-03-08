2026 ABRA Youth Program Benefit Auction - Favored By All

Breeding to Favored By All – 2027 Season





Description:

Offered in support of the ABRA Youth Benefit Auction, this is a breeding for the 2027 season to the accomplished buckskin stallion Favored By All.





Foaled in 2009, Favored By All is by A Good Machine and out of the legendary bloodline of Zippos Mr Goodbar, making him an exceptional addition to any breeding program.





Show Accomplishments:

• 2010 ABRA World Show – 3rd Place, Yearling Longeline

• 2011 ABRA Reserve World Champion, 2-Year-Old Longeline

• 2012 ABRA World Show – 3rd Place, 3-Year-Old Snaffle Bit Futurity





In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry, Favored By All was inducted into the ABRA Hall of Fame in 2024, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.





Bidding Increments: $100





All proceeds benefit the ABRA Youth Programs.