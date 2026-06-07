An elderly man with a white beard and glasses, wearing an orange robe, pours water from a brass pot onto green plants in the foreground, with a blurred green background.
the LIVE LIFE

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the LIVE LIFE

About this event

2026/27 ACADEMY OF AWAKENING ✦ The Jewels of Life ✦ Ashtavakra Gita with AtmaNambi

Suggested Donation
$1,000

*1-year suggested donation:* $1000 for the whole Ashtavakra Gita course, 1 year in duration.

*Indian resident:* Write to us for the specific suggested donation and information, [email protected].

*Instalments:* and other accommodations are available.


*Reserve your seat & take part in free introductory satsangs:* 

Send us your full name, email address, WhatsApp/mobile number and country of residence.


 *Enrol on AtmaNambi the LIVE LIFE's WhatsApp and Email Newsletter:*

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-3652


✦  *Donation Receipt:* A receipt will be sent to your email. If it's in the spam, move it, together with emails from [email protected], to the main mailbox to receive the email and receipts form us.


 *Tax-exempt donations:* Please check your country's rules and regulations. 


✦ *Contact us:* [email protected].


Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


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