2026/27 ACADEMY OF AWAKENING ✦ The Jewels of Life ✦ Ashtavakra Gita with AtmaNambi

✦ *1-year suggested donation:* $1000 for the whole Ashtavakra Gita course, 1 year in duration.

✦ *Indian resident:* Write to us for the specific suggested donation and information, [email protected] .

✦ *Instalments:* and other accommodations are available.





✦ *Reserve your seat & take part in free introductory satsangs:*

Send us your full name, email address, WhatsApp/mobile number and country of residence.





✦ *Enrol on AtmaNambi the LIVE LIFE's WhatsApp and Email Newsletter:*

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-3652





✦ *Donation Receipt:* A receipt will be sent to your email. If it's in the spam, move it, together with emails from [email protected], to the main mailbox to receive the email and receipts form us.





✦ *Tax-exempt donations:* Please check your country's rules and regulations.





✦ *Contact us:* [email protected].





✦ Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.



