2026 ACE Charlotte Trades Day

There is a $100 registration fee for vendors; however, breakfast and lunch will be provided. The deadline for vendor registration is February 2nd, 2026. There will be a vendor call and tour CPCC’s Harper Campus facilities before the event. Contact Mellissa with ACE Charlotte at [email protected] with any vendor-related questions.





TRADE VENDORS: All trade vendors must provide a hands-on activity for the students to participate. Examples include, but are not limited to: bricklaying, pipe welding, assembling an electrical outlet, operating power tools, using a simulator, painting, etc.