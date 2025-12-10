Ace Mentor Program Of Greater Charlotte Metro-north Carolina

Ace Mentor Program Of Greater Charlotte Metro-north Carolina

2026 ACE Charlotte Trades Day

315 W Hebron St building 4 room 300

Charlotte, NC 28273, USA

Vendor Registration
$100

There is a $100 registration fee for vendors; however, breakfast and lunch will be provided. The deadline for vendor registration is February 2nd, 2026. There will be a vendor call and tour CPCC’s Harper Campus facilities before the event. Contact Mellissa with ACE Charlotte at [email protected] with any vendor-related questions.


TRADE VENDORS: All trade vendors must provide a hands-on activity for the students to participate. Examples include, but are not limited to: bricklaying, pipe welding, assembling an electrical outlet, operating power tools, using a simulator, painting, etc.

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits include:

  • Opportunity to welcome everyone & make opening remarks.
  • Premiere logo placement signage at the event, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • Opportunity to distribute company collateral/promotional materials at the event
  • Two company representatives invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Water Bottle Sponsor
$4,000

Benefits Include:

  • Mentioned during opening announcements.
  • Logo on water bottles, select signage, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • Two company representatives invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Food Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits Include:

  • Mentioned during opening announcements.
  • Logo on food signage, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • One company representative invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Bag Sponsor
$1,200

Benefits Include:

  • Logo student drawstring bags, select signage, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • One company representative invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Glove Sponsor
$800

Benefits Include:

  • Logo on select signage, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • One company representative invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Goggle Sponsor
$800

Benefits Include:

  • Logo on select signage, pre-event marketing materials, social media, and website.
  • One company representative invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Signage Sponsor
$500

Benefits Include:

  • Logo on signage, social media, and website.
  • One company representative invited to attend the event. Food will be provided.
Raffle
Free

Item of your choice (must be trades-related: power tools, gift cards, etc.) valued at $100 min. Benefits Include:

  • Sponsor mentioned during raffle drawings.
  • Logo placement on raffle signage, social media, and website.
Swag Sponsor
Free

**Marketing item in student’s bag. 50-500 items**

