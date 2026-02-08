Association Of Christians In Health And Human Services

Hosted by

Association Of Christians In Health And Human Services

About this event

2026 ACHHS 6th Annual Conference

2886 Airport Dr

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

General Admission ACHHS Member
$195
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission Non-Member
$285
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Student - Non-Volunteer
$50
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Student - Volunteer
$25
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Please contact [email protected] to affirm volunteer shift.

Virtual Option
$299

Online access

Presenter
$160

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Friday all day only (in-person only)
$120

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. In-person only.

CE Certificate
$40
Comp
Free

For invited guest only.

Ambassador Program
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For the Institution to pay for a block of 10 students to have access to virtual learning.

Add a donation for Association Of Christians In Health And Human Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!