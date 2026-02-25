Your General Ticket includes entry to the ACOR 2026 Arts Awards - Building Bridges Through the Arts, an evening filled with arts, community, and inspiration.





You ticket provides access to award presentations, awardee performances and remarks, hors d'oeuvres, dessert buffet, cash bar, a community art installation and a chance to celebrate and connect with fellow artists, arts supporters, and community members who are helping build bridges through creativity.





This ticket not only guarantees an unforgettable evening but also supports ACOR’s programs that foster artistic growth and community engagement throughout Rockland County.