About this event
Garnerville, NY 10923
Your General Ticket includes entry to the ACOR 2026 Arts Awards - Building Bridges Through the Arts, an evening filled with arts, community, and inspiration.
You ticket provides access to award presentations, awardee performances and remarks, hors d'oeuvres, dessert buffet, cash bar, a community art installation and a chance to celebrate and connect with fellow artists, arts supporters, and community members who are helping build bridges through creativity.
This ticket not only guarantees an unforgettable evening but also supports ACOR’s programs that foster artistic growth and community engagement throughout Rockland County.
Your ACOR Member Ticket includes entry to the 2026 Arts Awards, Building Bridges Through the Arts, an evening filled with arts, community, and inspiration.
You ticket provides access to award presentations, awardee performances and remarks, hors d'oeuvres, dessert buffet, cash bar, a community art installation and a chance to celebrate and connect with fellow artists, arts supporters, and community members who are helping build bridges through creativity.
This ticket not only guarantees an unforgettable evening but also supports ACOR’s programs that foster artistic growth and community engagement throughout Rockland County.
Your $30 Under 30 Ticket, for guests under thirty years of age, includes entry to the ACOR 2026 Arts Awards - Building Bridges Through the Arts, an evening filled with arts, community, and inspiration.
You ticket provides access to award presentations, awardee performances and remarks, hors d'oeuvres, dessert buffet, cash bar, a community art installation and a chance to celebrate and connect with fellow artists, arts supporters, and community members who are helping build bridges through creativity.
This ticket not only guarantees an unforgettable evening but also supports ACOR’s programs that foster artistic growth and community engagement throughout Rockland County.
Your ACOR Member $30 Under 30 Ticket, for members under thirty years of age, includes entry to the ACOR 2026 Arts Awards - Building Bridges Through the Arts, an evening filled with arts, community, and inspiration.
You ticket provides access to award presentations, awardee performances and remarks, hors d'oeuvres, dessert buffet, cash bar, a community art installation and a chance to celebrate and connect with fellow artists, arts supporters, and community members who are helping build bridges through creativity.
This ticket not only guarantees an unforgettable evening but also supports ACOR’s programs that foster artistic growth and community engagement throughout Rockland County.
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