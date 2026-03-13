2026 ACR Conference Journal Sponsorship & Ads

About this event
The most sought-after spot in the entire journal. Your ad gets maximum visibility, ensuring every attendee sees your message. Perfect for businesses, major sponsors, or organizations that want premium exposure and long-term brand recognition.
A full-page ad provides enough space to fully showcase your message, services, or tribute. Ideal for impactful storytelling, high-quality graphics, or major announcements. This spot guarantees strong visibility throughout the journal.
An affordable yet highly visible choice. The half-page ad balances impact and value, offering a generous area for logos, images, and well-crafted messages. Great for businesses, ministries, community groups, or family supporters.
A focused and budget-friendly way to share encouragement, congratulations, or brief promotional content. Quarter-page ads are perfect for individuals, small businesses, or supporters who want to participate meaningfully without the larger cost.
Ideal for networking and visibility. This size is perfect for professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses who want to include their contact info and brand in the journal. Clean, simple, and always appreciated.
A heartfelt way to show support personally. Patrons are listed by name, making this a great choice for family, friends, alumni, or community members who want their name included as part of the event’s legacy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!